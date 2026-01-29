Must-see bookshops around the UK
Lose yourself in beautiful surroundings, whiling away the hours looking for a good book
There is something about a bookshop: peace and quiet, fleeting rays of sunlight cutting through old windows, and that distinctive smell. Hugh Grant’s bookshop in “Notting Hill” may be the most famous, but we’ve found some alternatives that aren’t packed to the rafters with tourists.
Here are some of the best bookshops in the UK that are worth travelling for.
Hay Cinema Bookshop, Hay-on-Wye, Wales
There is no better place for “bibliophiles and avid readers” than the Hay Cinema Bookshop, said Chris Moss in The Telegraph. “Exploring its shelves is akin to being inside a capacious old library that is fairly ordered and also full of surprises.”
The Week
Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives.
Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters
From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.
From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.
Hay-on-Wye itself is considered “Wales’ premier bookshop-opolis”, with more than 20 specialist retailers “scattered” around the town. This, however, is certainly the most “special”, boasting more than 200,000 second-hand and antiquarian volumes.
Established in 1965, it may not be the oldest on this list, but it has books on “every subject conceivable”, and once you have finished browsing, The Old Black Lion pub nearby is an excellent spot to read and watch the world go by.
Barter Books, Alnwick, Northumberland
Set in a “grand Victorian railway station”, you can “alight here for a unique reading refuge”. Barter Books is home to more than “350,000 works of fact and fiction” in “one of Britain’s biggest second-hand bookshops”, said Lauran Elsden in Country Living.
The venue has stayed true to its roots, with a model railway set “chugging away” among the “generously stacked” shelves. You can round off the experience with a Northumbrian rarebit or bacon butty at the station buffet in the old boiler room, against the backdrop of “North Eastern Railway cast-iron fireplaces” and “magnificent marble mantelpieces”.
A free daily email with the biggest news stories of the day – and the best features from TheWeek.com
The Heath Bookshop, King’s Heath, Birmingham
The Heath Bookshop won The Bookseller’s Independent Bookshop of the Year award in 2025. A great example of community engagement, the Heath is considered the “cultural heart” of the area. In 2024, it ran more than 80 events, so be prepared to join in when you visit!
The Heath is a “notably progressive and inclusive” shop, with a wide selection of books by LGBTQ+, Black and Asian authors. Co-owners Catherine and Claire have “done an amazing job with their space and they’re not playing it safe – there’s a real disruptor energy there,” said the judges. This is the type of bookshop you “feel like you want to hang out”.
Far From the Madding Crowd, Linlithgow, Scotland
This “much-loved” book shop takes its name from the Thomas Hardy classic, said Sarah Barrell in National Geographic. It occupies one of the “handsome Georgian buildings flanking the high street” of this Scottish market town and is open every day of the week to book-lovers and culture-vultures alike. Aptly, it has a “strong selection” of Scottish titles, and even features a “bothy” perfect for quiet reading. It describes itself as an “indie bookshop with a bit on the side”, and with poetry evenings, a view of the loch, and a shop bunny called BB, it is well “worth the literary pilgrimage”.
Daunt Books, Marylebone, London
Not quite a hidden gem, Daunt Books is one of the “best-known” independents in the capital, said Luciana Bellini in Glossary. Now with six stores in London, the expansive Edwardian building on Marylebone High Street is by far “the most beautiful”. Between each page turn in your “comfortable reading nook”, gaze up at the “long oak galleries and stained-glass window”, away from the hustle and bustle of the capital’s streets.
Will Barker joined The Week team as a staff writer in 2025, covering UK and global news and politics. He previously worked at the Financial Times and The Sun, contributing to the arts and world news desks, respectively. Before that, he achieved a gold-standard NCTJ Diploma at News Associates in Twickenham, with specialisms in media law and data journalism. While studying for his diploma, he also wrote for the South West Londoner, and channelled his passion for sport by reporting for The Cricket Paper. As an undergraduate of Merton College, University of Oxford, Will read English and French, and he also has an M.Phil in literary translation from Trinity College Dublin.
-
A Nipah virus outbreak in India has brought back Covid-era surveillance
Under the radar The disease can spread through animals and humans
-
Nasa’s new dark matter map
Under the Radar High-resolution images may help scientists understand the ‘gravitational scaffolding into which everything else falls and is built into galaxies’
-
Is the US about to lose its measles elimination status?
Today's Big Question Cases are skyrocketing
-
Departure(s): Julian Barnes’ ‘triumphant’ final book blends fact with fiction
The Week Recommends The Booker prize-winning novelist ponders the ‘struggle to find happiness and accept life’s ending’
-
Joanna Trollope: novelist who had a No. 1 bestseller with The Rector’s Wife
In the Spotlight Trollope found fame with intelligent novels about the dramas and dilemmas of modern women
-
What’s causing the non-fiction slump?
In the Spotlight Readers are turning to crime fiction, romantasy and self-help books as a form of escapism
-
Turner Prize 2025: ‘artistic excellence’ or ‘cultural nonsense’?
Talking Point Work by the four artists nominated for this year’s award is on display at Bradford’s Cartwright Hall
-
Elizabeth Gilbert chooses books about women overcoming difficulty
The Week Recommends The bestselling author shares works by Tove Jansson, Lauren Groff and Rayya Elias
-
Jane Austen lives on at these timeless hotels
The Week Recommends Here’s where to celebrate the writing legend’s 250th birthday
-
Pull over for these one-of-a-kind gas stations
The Week Recommends Fill ’er up next to highland cows and a giant soda bottle
-
Grove of Narberth: comfort and style in the Welsh countryside
The Week Recommends This boutique Georgian manor in Pembrokeshire is the perfect rural retreat