6 exquisite homes with vast acreage

Sandisfield, Mass.

(Image credit: Nick Laroche)

Free Quarter Farm is on almost 1,500 wooded acres in the Berkshires, with horse and hiking trails, a lake, marshlands, and views of Seymour Mountain. The cedar-shingled 1984 five-bedroom has wood floors, four stone fireplaces, a living room with vaulted wood ceilings, and a lower level with a wine room.

(Image credit: Nick Laroche)

The property, which is about two and a half hours from Boston and New York, includes a pool, barns, and a tennis court. $4,500,000. Chapin Fish,

William Pitt Sotheby’s International Realty, (413) 528-4859

Bluffton, S.C.

(Image credit: Nick Cann Photography)

Located in a May River Lowcountry community on more than 24 acres, this property spans maritime forest, marshland, and gardens. The 2008 farmhouse-style seven-bedroom opens to a vaulted great room with reclaimed pine floors, a floor-to-ceiling fireplace, and French doors to a screened porch.

(Image credit: Nick Cann Photography)

Sharing the lot are a guesthouse, a garage topped with an apartment, a covered dock, and a firepit, and it includes access to amenities. $8,995,000. Tracy Schyberg, Palmetto Bluff Real Estate Co., (912) 659-6206

Olivebridge, N.Y.

(Image credit: Will Nainis - Sundae Spaces)

This 2012 modern modular home on 40 forested Hudson Valley acres has trails, a swimming hole, and a stocked pond. The four-bedroom’s living area includes a butcher-block kitchen island, a fireplace flanked by built-ins, and oversize windows; a steel-paneled staircase leads to a den.

(Image credit: Will Nainis - Sundae Spaces)

Outside are an elevated deck with a fireplace and mountain views, a deck off the kitchen, and a wood-slatted shower. $2,200,000. Rich Vizzini and

Emily Wagner, Corcoran Country Living, (845) 389-7879

Sonoma, Calif.

(Image credit: Courtesy image)

Rancho Mineiro, a Mediterranean-inspired wine country home built in 2006, is on 49½ wooded acres. The living room in the four-bedroom has

high ceilings with crown molding, a stone fireplace, dramatic arched windows, and inlaid wood floors; the primary bedroom offers a balcony with views of Mount Diablo.

(Image credit: Courtesy image)

The sprawling property includes a barn, a gazebo, a greenhouse, and an outdoor kitchen, as well as a pool and spa with a surrounding patio, and a pond, stream, and trails. $8,950,000. Matt Sevenau, Compass, (707) 934-5630

Buena Vista, N.M.

(Image credit: Media Kingsmen)

In the Sangre de Cristo foothills, this high-elevation, off-the-grid contemporary mountain home is on 40 acres, with a greenhouse, guest cabins, and a garage with a studio. The main house, a 2018 four-bedroom, features an open-plan layout with fir-lined ceilings, radiant-heated concrete floors, a wood stove, and a loft.

(Image credit: Courtesy image)

A wraparound deck overlooks yards and trees. Taos is about an hour north. $1,475,000. Katherine Blagden, Sotheby’s International Realty—Santa Fe—Main Downtown Brokerage, (505) 490-2400

Rockingham, Vt.

(Image credit: Courtesy image)

On 37 woodland acres near the Connecticut River in southeastern Vermont, this 1990 farmhouse abuts a conservation area and includes garden space and winding trails. The two-bedroom features an updated country kitchen with roofline windows, a wood stove, and sliders to a screened porch.

(Image credit: Courtesy image)

The lower level opens to a covered porch with a hot tub, a patio, and a yard with a firepit, shed, and heated garage. $495,000. Heidi Bernier, Berkley & Veller Greenwood Country Realtors, (802) 380-1585