6 exquisite homes with vast acreage
Featuring an off-the-grid contemporary home in New Mexico and lakefront farmhouse in Massachusetts
Sandisfield, Mass.
Free Quarter Farm is on almost 1,500 wooded acres in the Berkshires, with horse and hiking trails, a lake, marshlands, and views of Seymour Mountain. The cedar-shingled 1984 five-bedroom has wood floors, four stone fireplaces, a living room with vaulted wood ceilings, and a lower level with a wine room.
The property, which is about two and a half hours from Boston and New York, includes a pool, barns, and a tennis court. $4,500,000. Chapin Fish,
William Pitt Sotheby’s International Realty, (413) 528-4859
Bluffton, S.C.
Located in a May River Lowcountry community on more than 24 acres, this property spans maritime forest, marshland, and gardens. The 2008 farmhouse-style seven-bedroom opens to a vaulted great room with reclaimed pine floors, a floor-to-ceiling fireplace, and French doors to a screened porch.
Sharing the lot are a guesthouse, a garage topped with an apartment, a covered dock, and a firepit, and it includes access to amenities. $8,995,000. Tracy Schyberg, Palmetto Bluff Real Estate Co., (912) 659-6206
Olivebridge, N.Y.
This 2012 modern modular home on 40 forested Hudson Valley acres has trails, a swimming hole, and a stocked pond. The four-bedroom’s living area includes a butcher-block kitchen island, a fireplace flanked by built-ins, and oversize windows; a steel-paneled staircase leads to a den.
Outside are an elevated deck with a fireplace and mountain views, a deck off the kitchen, and a wood-slatted shower. $2,200,000. Rich Vizzini and
Emily Wagner, Corcoran Country Living, (845) 389-7879
Sonoma, Calif.
Rancho Mineiro, a Mediterranean-inspired wine country home built in 2006, is on 49½ wooded acres. The living room in the four-bedroom has
high ceilings with crown molding, a stone fireplace, dramatic arched windows, and inlaid wood floors; the primary bedroom offers a balcony with views of Mount Diablo.
The sprawling property includes a barn, a gazebo, a greenhouse, and an outdoor kitchen, as well as a pool and spa with a surrounding patio, and a pond, stream, and trails. $8,950,000. Matt Sevenau, Compass, (707) 934-5630
Buena Vista, N.M.
In the Sangre de Cristo foothills, this high-elevation, off-the-grid contemporary mountain home is on 40 acres, with a greenhouse, guest cabins, and a garage with a studio. The main house, a 2018 four-bedroom, features an open-plan layout with fir-lined ceilings, radiant-heated concrete floors, a wood stove, and a loft.
A wraparound deck overlooks yards and trees. Taos is about an hour north. $1,475,000. Katherine Blagden, Sotheby’s International Realty—Santa Fe—Main Downtown Brokerage, (505) 490-2400
Rockingham, Vt.
On 37 woodland acres near the Connecticut River in southeastern Vermont, this 1990 farmhouse abuts a conservation area and includes garden space and winding trails. The two-bedroom features an updated country kitchen with roofline windows, a wood stove, and sliders to a screened porch.
The lower level opens to a covered porch with a hot tub, a patio, and a yard with a firepit, shed, and heated garage. $495,000. Heidi Bernier, Berkley & Veller Greenwood Country Realtors, (802) 380-1585
