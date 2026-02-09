6 gorgeous homes in warm climes

Tucson

Casa de los Pelicanos, a Spanish Revival four-bedroom in the Catalina Foothills, is on a cul-de-sac with mountain views. The 1965 home’s hand-carved doors open to a hex-tiled foyer and a living room with corbeled beams, columns, and French doors; the primary bedroom features a

fireplace, arched windows, and a sunken tub.

The more than 3-acre property has rock-lined pathways through xeriscaping and is about 15 minutes from downtown. $3,250,000. Bryan

Durkin and Susan Neitzel, Russ Lyon Sotheby’s International Realty, (520) 240-3491

Palm Beach, Fla.

Belford Shoumate designed this landmarked 1940 art deco three-bedroom, which is walking distance from coffee, dining, and the beach. Recently updated, the home has a tray ceiling in the living room and a kitchen with navy cabinets, a striped wood peninsula, and a walk-in pantry or laundry room. The bedrooms have jute carpeting.

Outside is a private pool with black-and-white tile details beside a patio and a bar, and there’s a roof terrace with a putting green. $8,895,000. David Burck, Compass, (561) 460-0065

Providenciales, Turks and Caicos

Kailoa Villa, a contemporary island home on Long Bay Beach, is steps from the water. The 2023 four-bedroom features a double-height great room with micro-cement flooring and a chef’s kitchen with maple cabinets, an arched bar, and Bertazzoni appliances.

The more than 1-acre property has solar power, a tennis court, an oceanfront infinity pool, a hot tub, and a history as a high-end rental.

$8,750,000. Nina Siegenthaler, Turks & Caicos Sotheby’s International Realty, (649) 231-0707

Miami

In Coconut Grove, this recently updated 2015 modern home is on the water, with two pools and a private dock. The open-plan, angular five-bedroom incorporates light wood and glass walls that frame tropical flora, with a central, floating staircase.

Also included are three balconies, terraces, a lap pool, and a canal-side, glass-walled pool. Shops, dining, and entertainment are five minutes away; South Beach is 10 minutes. $8,999,000. Daniel Hertzberg, Coldwell Banker Realty, (305) 505-1950

Los Angeles

Designed by renowned modernist architect Richard Neutra, the 1960 Sale House is on a peak in Crestwood Hills overlooking a protected greenway and the ocean. The restored three-bedroom has original mosaics, built-in furniture and cabinets, and an open layout with a fireplace, wood floors, and glass walls.

Just over an acre, the lot includes yards, drought-resistant landscaping, a pool, and lounge areas. $5,295,000. Frank Langen, Compass and Dalton

Gomez, Christie’s International Real Estate (310) 963-3891

Ocean View, Hawaii

This 2024 one-bedroom off-the-grid tree house on the Big Island is in an old-growth ohia forest. The furnished home includes Gothic-influenced windows, wood-paneled ceilings and walls, a bedroom with a ladder to a “star lounge” with a translucent roof, and a lower level with a hanging bed.

The 1-acre lot includes lime, fig, and loquat trees and a lanai with ocean views. It’s 10 minutes to town and about an hour to Kailua-Kona. $333,000. Tanya Sunshine, Hawai’i Life, (808) 896-7879