6 exquisite homes for skiers
Featuring a Scandinavian-style retreat in Southern California and a Utah abode with a designated ski room
Steamboat Springs, Colo.
In Strawberry Park Valley, this 15-acre ranch is about 15 minutes from the 182-trail Steamboat Resort. The 1995 four-bedroom log home’s updated kitchen faces a living room that has a floor-to-ceiling rock fireplace and exposed log walls and connects to a first-floor primary suite.
Outside are a kitchen, firepit, mature tree groves, ponds, a stream, meadows, and a heated driveway and sidewalks. $6,295,000. Nick Metzler, The Group Real Estate/Luxury Portfolio International, (970) 846-8811
Big Sky, Mont.
Built in 2025, this modern lodge condo in the One&Only Moonlight Basin resort includes access via shared gondola to Big Sky Resort and its more than 300 ski runs. The five-bedroom has a wall of windows framing mountain peaks and a sleek kitchen with a walk-in pantry.
The Week
Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives.
Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters
From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.
From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.
The walk-out lower level opens to a hot tub, patio, and firepit surrounded by evergreens. Community amenities include a pool, a spa, and dining. $9,100,000. Kevin Germain, The Big Sky Real Estate Co., (406) 580-6986
Big Bear Lake, Calif.
House of Bear, a 2024 Scandinavian-style three-bedroom, is about five minutes from Big Bear Mountain Ski Resort. Offered as a residence with a vacation rental business, this furnished home features a lofted great room with 30-foot ceilings and high-end finishes that include raw travertine, plaster walls, and calacatta viola marble.
Amenities outside include a hot tub, deck, and firepit; Los Angeles is two to three hours southeast. $1,050,000. Ashley Martin, The Beverly Hills Estates, (310) 957-1056
Shrewsbury, Vt.
Surrounded by state forest in the Green Mountains, this 124-acre estate is roughly equidistant from Killington Resort and Okemo Mountain Resort.
Built in 1988, the seven-bedroom farmhouse has a vaulted post-and-beam great room with a stone fireplace and a formal dining room, plus a billiards area, media room, gym, and sauna.
A free daily email with the biggest news stories of the day – and the best features from TheWeek.com
The property includes a three-car garage, a play structure, yards, woods, stone walls, a pond, and an outdoor fireplace. $1,650,000. Mendi Michael, Engel & Völkers Okemo, (802) 342-8410
Park City, Utah
This mountain contemporary has a ski room with boot dryers and a waxing station; Park City Mountain Resort, which hosted events during the 2002 Winter Olympics, is about five minutes away.
The five-bedroom features a stacked stone fireplace, a waterfall island, and a theater, as well as a gym, steam room, and sauna with a Himalayan salt wall. A roof deck with a hot tub offers mountain views. $7,999,000. Patrick Van Horn, Engel & Völkers Park City, (920) 912-7277
Rumford, Maine
Located in a clearing on more than 5 acres, this 2022 Scandinavian-modern home is about 15 minutes from the Sunday River Ski Resort. The three-bedroom home has a great room with wood-clad vaulted ceilings, knotty wide-plank floors, a loft, wainscoting, a butcher-block eat-in island, a farmhouse sink, and a pantry closet.
A deck overlooks meadows, mountains, and woods. Shops and dining downtown are a short drive. $550,000. Ryan Fitzgerald, Legacy Properties Sotheby’s International Realty, (207) 317-2354
-
Film reviews: ‘The Testament of Ann Lee,’ ’28 Years Later: The Bone Temple,’ and ‘Young Mothers’
Feature A full-immersion portrait of the Shakers’ founder, a zombie virus brings out the best and worst in the human survivors, and pregnancy tests the resolve of four Belgian teenagers
-
Political cartoons for January 25
Cartoons Sunday's political cartoons include a hot economy, A.I. wisdom, and more
-
Le Pen back in the dock: the trial that’s shaking France
In the Spotlight Appealing her four-year conviction for embezzlement, the Rassemblement National leader faces an uncertain political future, whatever the result
-
Film reviews: ‘The Testament of Ann Lee,’ ’28 Years Later: The Bone Temple,’ and ‘Young Mothers’
Feature A full-immersion portrait of the Shakers’ founder, a zombie virus brings out the best and worst in the human survivors, and pregnancy tests the resolve of four Belgian teenagers
-
Book reviews: ‘American Reich: A Murder in Orange County; Neo-Nazis; and a New Age of Hate’ and ‘Winter: The Story of a Season’
Feature A look at a neo-Nazi murder in California and how winter shaped a Scottish writer
-
28 Years Later: The Bone Temple – ‘a macabre morality tale’
The Week Recommends Ralph Fiennes stars in Nia DaCosta’s ‘exciting’ chapter of the zombie horror
-
Bob Weir: The Grateful Dead guitarist who kept the hippie flame
Feature The fan favorite died at 78
-
The Voice of Hind Rajab: ‘innovative’ drama-doc hybrid
The Week Recommends ‘Wrenching’ film about the killing of a five-year-old Palestinian girl in Gaza
-
Off the Scales: ‘meticulously reported’ rise of Ozempic
The Week Recommends A ’nuanced’ look at the implications of weight-loss drugs
-
A road trip in the far north of Norway
The Week Recommends Perfect for bird watchers, history enthusiasts and nature lovers
-
Egg-fried rice recipe
The Week Recommends This tasty dish will serve you well on your Chinese cookery journey