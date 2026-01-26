6 exquisite homes for skiers

Steamboat Springs, Colo.

(Image credit: Courtesy image)

In Strawberry Park Valley, this 15-acre ranch is about 15 minutes from the 182-trail Steamboat Resort. The 1995 four-bedroom log home’s updated kitchen faces a living room that has a floor-to-ceiling rock fireplace and exposed log walls and connects to a first-floor primary suite.

(Image credit: Courtesy image)

Outside are a kitchen, firepit, mature tree groves, ponds, a stream, meadows, and a heated driveway and sidewalks. $6,295,000. Nick Metzler, The Group Real Estate/Luxury Portfolio International, (970) 846-8811

Big Sky, Mont.

(Image credit: Courtesy image)

Built in 2025, this modern lodge condo in the One&Only Moonlight Basin resort includes access via shared gondola to Big Sky Resort and its more than 300 ski runs. The five-bedroom has a wall of windows framing mountain peaks and a sleek kitchen with a walk-in pantry.

The Week Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives. SUBSCRIBE & SAVE Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox. From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox. Sign up

(Image credit: Courtesy image)

The walk-out lower level opens to a hot tub, patio, and firepit surrounded by evergreens. Community amenities include a pool, a spa, and dining. $9,100,000. Kevin Germain, The Big Sky Real Estate Co., (406) 580-6986

Big Bear Lake, Calif.

(Image credit: Engle Studios)

House of Bear, a 2024 Scandinavian-style three-bedroom, is about five minutes from Big Bear Mountain Ski Resort. Offered as a residence with a vacation rental business, this furnished home features a lofted great room with 30-foot ceilings and high-end finishes that include raw travertine, plaster walls, and calacatta viola marble.

(Image credit: Engle Studios)

Amenities outside include a hot tub, deck, and firepit; Los Angeles is two to three hours southeast. $1,050,000. Ashley Martin, The Beverly Hills Estates, (310) 957-1056

Shrewsbury, Vt.

(Image credit: Courtesy image)

Surrounded by state forest in the Green Mountains, this 124-acre estate is roughly equidistant from Killington Resort and Okemo Mountain Resort.

Built in 1988, the seven-bedroom farmhouse has a vaulted post-and-beam great room with a stone fireplace and a formal dining room, plus a billiards area, media room, gym, and sauna.

Sign up for Today's Best Articles in your inbox A free daily email with the biggest news stories of the day – and the best features from TheWeek.com Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

(Image credit: Courtesy image)

The property includes a three-car garage, a play structure, yards, woods, stone walls, a pond, and an outdoor fireplace. $1,650,000. Mendi Michael, Engel & Völkers Okemo, (802) 342-8410

Park City, Utah

(Image credit: Courtesy image)

This mountain contemporary has a ski room with boot dryers and a waxing station; Park City Mountain Resort, which hosted events during the 2002 Winter Olympics, is about five minutes away.

(Image credit: Courtesy image)

The five-bedroom features a stacked stone fireplace, a waterfall island, and a theater, as well as a gym, steam room, and sauna with a Himalayan salt wall. A roof deck with a hot tub offers mountain views. $7,999,000. Patrick Van Horn, Engel & Völkers Park City, (920) 912-7277

Rumford, Maine

(Image credit: Courtesy image)

Located in a clearing on more than 5 acres, this 2022 Scandinavian-modern home is about 15 minutes from the Sunday River Ski Resort. The three-bedroom home has a great room with wood-clad vaulted ceilings, knotty wide-plank floors, a loft, wainscoting, a butcher-block eat-in island, a farmhouse sink, and a pantry closet.

(Image credit: Courtesy image)

A deck overlooks meadows, mountains, and woods. Shops and dining downtown are a short drive. $550,000. Ryan Fitzgerald, Legacy Properties Sotheby’s International Realty, (207) 317-2354