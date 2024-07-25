Salt Lake City named host of 2034 Winter Olympics

What happened

The International Olympic Committee voted on Wednesday to confirm Salt Lake City as the home of the 2034 Winter Games.

Who said what

The Utah capital's bid had "long been considered an inevitability, given a public approval rating consistently measured near 80% and the plan to reuse all the facilities from the 2002 Games," The Salt Lake Tribune said. Still, the decision to choose the Crossroads of the West came "only after a last-minute demand that the agreement shield global sports authorities from U.S. investigations into doping by Chinese athletes," The New York Times said. Factors like "climate change and high operational costs" have limited the number of cities "willing and able to welcome the Winter Games," CNN said.

What next?

Salt Lake City's decade of preparation time before hosting is the "longest lead-in for a modern Winter Games," The Associated Press said. The 2030 Games have been awarded to France as a "regional project split between ski resorts in the Alps and the French Riviera city Nice."