6 fantastic homes with fun rooms for kids
Featuring an organic modern house in Austin and historic Chicago abode
A free daily email with the biggest news stories of the day – and the best features from TheWeek.com
You are now subscribed
Your newsletter sign-up was successful
Los Gatos, Calif.
Built in 1924, this six-bedroom updated Craftsman in a town outside San Jose has two kids’ rooms, one with a uniquely angled roofline, wall-to-wall carpeting, and a play area. A sitting and dining room clad in botanical wallpaper has a fireplace and connects to a kitchen with a bay window.
The corner lot includes a pool, a pergola-topped patio, paths, and two unfinished yards with recreational potential. $5,875,000. Kirsten Trapani and Bart Call, Christie’s International Real Estate Sereno, (408) 761-0686
Sarasota, Fla.
A floor-to-ceiling wood tree sculpture supporting a loft anchors the modern kids’ room in this 1952 ranch home in the Avondale neighborhood. Expanded in 2022, the five-bedroom has shiplap ceilings and wood floors, a butler’s pantry, a gym, and a terrazzo-floored playroom that opens to a pool beside a play structure.
The Week
Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives.
Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters
From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.
From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.
Downtown is walking distance, and an elementary school is a short drive. $3,495,000. Jennifer Linehan, Michael Saunders & Company/Luxury Portfolio International, (941) 266-7555
West Lake Hills, Texas
In an Austin suburb, this 2024 organic modern home features several children’s rooms, including one with floor-to-ceiling windows overlooking treetops, and one that’s a nursery with a large-scale peony mural.
The five-bedroom’s foyer has walnut-clad walls and a floating staircase, and the living room features a 27-foot retractable glass wall, clerestory windows, and a view of the pool. The lot has yards, mature trees, and landscaping. The city is about a 20-minute drive. $6,000,000. Laurel Prats, Compass, (512) 636-7579
Brooklyn
This three-bedroom condo in a Williamsburg loft building built in 1910 offers two potential kids’ bedrooms with tall ceilings, exposed rough-hewn beams, and oversize windows. The open kitchen has Shaker cabinets, a Wolf stove, and a Sub-Zero fridge, while original restored wood floors run throughout the home.
A free daily email with the biggest news stories of the day – and the best features from TheWeek.com
Outdoor space includes two private balconies, a roof deck, and a shared roof playground; shops on Bedford Avenue are a short walk away. $5,495,000. Warner Lewis, Brown Harris Stevens, (212) 381-6590
Chicago
The 1913 Lincoln Street Bath House, once a municipal washing place when indoor plumbing was rare, is now a six-bedroom modernist home with a children’s room featuring an elevated platform storage bed and a play loft.
The 10,000-square-foot East Village dwelling has high ceilings, concrete floors, a kitchen with a double-sided fireplace, a sunken soaker tub, colorful tiles, and vibrant wallpapers. Outside are a sports court, patio, and kitchen. $5,750,000. Jennifer Mills, Jameson Sotheby’s International Realty, (773) 914-4422
East Orange, N.J.
Near parks and schools, this refreshed 1940 Colonial four-bedroom has
a second-floor children’s room with tree views, hardwood floors, and access to a bright bathroom with its original aqua tub and sink.
On the main floor are a wood-burning fireplace, a formal dining room, and an eat-in kitchen; a finished basement has a wood-paneled playroom. The yard is fenced, and New York City is about an hour by train. $459,000. Vikram Vasisht, Prominent Properties Sotheby’s International Realty, (917) 685-2606
-
Democrats seek calm and counterprogramming ahead of SOTU
IN THE SPOTLIGHT How does the party out of power plan to mark the president’s first State of the Union speech of his second term? It’s still figuring that out.
-
Climate change is creating more dangerous avalanches
The Explainer Several major ones have recently occurred
-
What’s TrumpRx and who is it for?
The Explainer The new drug-pricing site is designed to help uninsured Americans
-
Bib Gourmand restaurants for fine dining on a budget
The Week Recommends Excellent value eateries with the Michelin inspectors’ seal of approval
-
James Van Der Beek obituary: fresh-faced Dawson’s Creek star
In The Spotlight Van Der Beek fronted one of the most successful teen dramas of the 90s – but his Dawson fame proved a double-edged sword
-
Properties of the week: pretty thatched cottages
The Week Recommends Featuring homes in West Sussex, Dorset and Suffolk
-
Kia EV4: a ‘terrifically comfy’ electric car
The Week Recommends The family-friendly vehicle has ‘plush seats’ and generous space
-
Bonfire of the Murdochs: an ‘utterly gripping’ book
The Week Recommends Gabriel Sherman examines Rupert Murdoch’s ‘war of succession’ over his media empire
-
Gwen John: Strange Beauties – a ‘superb’ retrospective
The Week Recommends ‘Daunting’ show at the National Museum Cardiff plunges viewers into the Welsh artist’s ‘spiritual, austere existence’
-
Bad Bunny’s Super Bowl: A win for unity
Feature The global superstar's halftime show was a celebration for everyone to enjoy
-
Book reviews: ‘Bonfire of the Murdochs’ and ‘The Typewriter and the Guillotine’
Feature New insights into the Murdoch family’s turmoil and a renowned journalist’s time in pre-World War II Paris