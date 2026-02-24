6 fantastic homes with fun rooms for kids

Los Gatos, Calif.

(Image credit: Courtesy image)

Built in 1924, this six-bedroom updated Craftsman in a town outside San Jose has two kids’ rooms, one with a uniquely angled roofline, wall-to-wall carpeting, and a play area. A sitting and dining room clad in botanical wallpaper has a fireplace and connects to a kitchen with a bay window.

(Image credit: Courtesy image)

The corner lot includes a pool, a pergola-topped patio, paths, and two unfinished yards with recreational potential. $5,875,000. Kirsten Trapani and Bart Call, Christie’s International Real Estate Sereno, (408) 761-0686

Sarasota, Fla.

(Image credit: Courtesy image)

A floor-to-ceiling wood tree sculpture supporting a loft anchors the modern kids’ room in this 1952 ranch home in the Avondale neighborhood. Expanded in 2022, the five-bedroom has shiplap ceilings and wood floors, a butler’s pantry, a gym, and a terrazzo-floored playroom that opens to a pool beside a play structure.

(Image credit: Courtesy image)

Downtown is walking distance, and an elementary school is a short drive. $3,495,000. Jennifer Linehan, Michael Saunders & Company/Luxury Portfolio International, (941) 266-7555

West Lake Hills, Texas

(Image credit: Courtesy image)

In an Austin suburb, this 2024 organic modern home features several children’s rooms, including one with floor-to-ceiling windows overlooking treetops, and one that’s a nursery with a large-scale peony mural.

(Image credit: Courtesy image)

The five-bedroom’s foyer has walnut-clad walls and a floating staircase, and the living room features a 27-foot retractable glass wall, clerestory windows, and a view of the pool. The lot has yards, mature trees, and landscaping. The city is about a 20-minute drive. $6,000,000. Laurel Prats, Compass, (512) 636-7579

Brooklyn

(Image credit: Courtesy image)

This three-bedroom condo in a Williamsburg loft building built in 1910 offers two potential kids’ bedrooms with tall ceilings, exposed rough-hewn beams, and oversize windows. The open kitchen has Shaker cabinets, a Wolf stove, and a Sub-Zero fridge, while original restored wood floors run throughout the home.

(Image credit: Courtesy image)

Outdoor space includes two private balconies, a roof deck, and a shared roof playground; shops on Bedford Avenue are a short walk away. $5,495,000. Warner Lewis, Brown Harris Stevens, (212) 381-6590

Chicago

(Image credit: Robert Englebright | Englebright Photography)

The 1913 Lincoln Street Bath House, once a municipal washing place when indoor plumbing was rare, is now a six-bedroom modernist home with a children’s room featuring an elevated platform storage bed and a play loft.

(Image credit: Robert Englebright | Englebright Photography)

The 10,000-square-foot East Village dwelling has high ceilings, concrete floors, a kitchen with a double-sided fireplace, a sunken soaker tub, colorful tiles, and vibrant wallpapers. Outside are a sports court, patio, and kitchen. $5,750,000. Jennifer Mills, Jameson Sotheby’s International Realty, (773) 914-4422

East Orange, N.J.

(Image credit: Courtesy image)

Near parks and schools, this refreshed 1940 Colonial four-bedroom has

a second-floor children’s room with tree views, hardwood floors, and access to a bright bathroom with its original aqua tub and sink.

(Image credit: Courtesy image)

On the main floor are a wood-burning fireplace, a formal dining room, and an eat-in kitchen; a finished basement has a wood-paneled playroom. The yard is fenced, and New York City is about an hour by train. $459,000. Vikram Vasisht, Prominent Properties Sotheby’s International Realty, (917) 685-2606