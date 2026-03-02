6 sleek homes for minimalists

Pebble Beach, Calif.

(Image credit: Sherman Chu)

The Waterbridge House, a 2025 Scandinavian-Japanese modern home with clean lines of glass, wood, and concrete, has views of the Spyglass Hills golf course. The five-bedroom main house features a glass walkway over a pond, interiors with triple-paned glass panels and shadow-gapped drywall, and a kitchen with hardware-free cabinets and a two-sided fireplace.

(Image credit: Sherman Chu)

The lot includes landscaping, yards, and two extra dwellings for guests. San Francisco is about two hours north. $9,500,000. Tim Allen, Coldwell Banker Realty, (831) 214-1990

Tracy City, Tenn.

(Image credit: Courtesy image)

This furnished 2025 house in The Retreat at Water’s Edge, a community of tiny homes in south-central Tennessee, has an organic-modern, wood-centric design. The environmentally friendly three-bedroom includes high ceilings, gray Marmoleum floors, walls and ceilings clad in cross-laminated timber, light walnut cabinets, and floor-to-ceiling windows.

The Week Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives. SUBSCRIBE & SAVE Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox. From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox. Sign up

(Image credit: Courtesy image)

Outside are a deck, wood-burning hot tub, and firepit, plus access to a shared playground, a dock, and the Fiery Gizzard trailhead. Chattanooga is 50 miles away. $599,900. Lauren Gish, Compass, (312) 607-8878

Manhattan

(Image credit: Emily Cullum, Greenehouse NYC)

In The Heywood, a 1914 building renovated in 2006, this one-bedroom condo plus office has an open plan and 12-foot ceilings, a crystal chandelier, six tall windows with shutters, and in-unit laundry. The sleek white and wood kitchen has a waterfall peninsula and a compact, stainless-steel fridge.

(Image credit: Emily Cullum, Greenehouse NYC)

Communal amenities include a landscaped roof deck and full-time door staff. Hudson Yards, Chelsea Market, and the High Line are all nearby. $1,800,000. Tinnie Sassano, Compass, (917) 602-0198

Big Sky, Mont.

(Image credit: Paul Swenson)

This Nordic-style condo cabin at the Moonlight Basin resort has clean lines, wood floors and ceilings, and oversize low-profile windows with

treetop views. The 2017 two-bedroom residence or vacation rental features open shelving, a wood stove, a kitchen with flat-front cabinets, and a downstairs with a double bunk room, a laundry, and an extra space.

Sign up for Today's Best Articles in your inbox A free daily email with the biggest news stories of the day – and the best features from TheWeek.com Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

(Image credit: Paul Swenson)

Members have access to a lake, gym, pool, dining, and skiing nearby. $3,400,000. Will Brunner, Big Sky Sotheby’s International Realty, (406) 209-1225

Middleton, Wis.

(Image credit: Menocal Pictures)

Belle Farm, an eco-conscious, wellness-focused community, is home to this 2025 contemporary with large, frameless windows, an open layout, and streamlined surfaces. The entrance of the four-bedroom opens to wood floors, a curved staircase, a fireplace, an eat-in island, and a den with pocket doors; above the garage is a separate apartment.

(Image credit: Menocal Pictures)

Outside are a terrace and native landscaping. Planned neighborhood amenities include a yoga studio, pool, and workspace. $1,799,000. Estella Moschkau, Sprinkman Real Estate, (608) 692-9717

Washington, D.C.

(Image credit: Housefli)

In a 1942 condo building in Georgetown, this updated, 546-square-foot alcove studio has three windows with leafy sky views. The home has engineered hardwood floors, a glass sliding door concealing the sleeping

area, a kitchen with granite counters and stainless appliances, and a glass-walled shower with geometric floor tiles.

(Image credit: Housefli)

Shared amenities include a roof lounge, gym, laundry, and concierge. Rose Park and shopping are walking distance. $315,000. Jeannie J. Kim, Coldwell Banker Realty, (301) 957-5630