6 sleek homes for minimalists
Featuring a Nordic-style condo in Montana and brand-new modern dwelling in Northern California
A free daily email with the biggest news stories of the day – and the best features from TheWeek.com
You are now subscribed
Your newsletter sign-up was successful
Pebble Beach, Calif.
The Waterbridge House, a 2025 Scandinavian-Japanese modern home with clean lines of glass, wood, and concrete, has views of the Spyglass Hills golf course. The five-bedroom main house features a glass walkway over a pond, interiors with triple-paned glass panels and shadow-gapped drywall, and a kitchen with hardware-free cabinets and a two-sided fireplace.
The lot includes landscaping, yards, and two extra dwellings for guests. San Francisco is about two hours north. $9,500,000. Tim Allen, Coldwell Banker Realty, (831) 214-1990
Tracy City, Tenn.
This furnished 2025 house in The Retreat at Water’s Edge, a community of tiny homes in south-central Tennessee, has an organic-modern, wood-centric design. The environmentally friendly three-bedroom includes high ceilings, gray Marmoleum floors, walls and ceilings clad in cross-laminated timber, light walnut cabinets, and floor-to-ceiling windows.
The Week
Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives.
Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters
From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.
From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.
Outside are a deck, wood-burning hot tub, and firepit, plus access to a shared playground, a dock, and the Fiery Gizzard trailhead. Chattanooga is 50 miles away. $599,900. Lauren Gish, Compass, (312) 607-8878
Manhattan
In The Heywood, a 1914 building renovated in 2006, this one-bedroom condo plus office has an open plan and 12-foot ceilings, a crystal chandelier, six tall windows with shutters, and in-unit laundry. The sleek white and wood kitchen has a waterfall peninsula and a compact, stainless-steel fridge.
Communal amenities include a landscaped roof deck and full-time door staff. Hudson Yards, Chelsea Market, and the High Line are all nearby. $1,800,000. Tinnie Sassano, Compass, (917) 602-0198
Big Sky, Mont.
This Nordic-style condo cabin at the Moonlight Basin resort has clean lines, wood floors and ceilings, and oversize low-profile windows with
treetop views. The 2017 two-bedroom residence or vacation rental features open shelving, a wood stove, a kitchen with flat-front cabinets, and a downstairs with a double bunk room, a laundry, and an extra space.
A free daily email with the biggest news stories of the day – and the best features from TheWeek.com
Members have access to a lake, gym, pool, dining, and skiing nearby. $3,400,000. Will Brunner, Big Sky Sotheby’s International Realty, (406) 209-1225
Middleton, Wis.
Belle Farm, an eco-conscious, wellness-focused community, is home to this 2025 contemporary with large, frameless windows, an open layout, and streamlined surfaces. The entrance of the four-bedroom opens to wood floors, a curved staircase, a fireplace, an eat-in island, and a den with pocket doors; above the garage is a separate apartment.
Outside are a terrace and native landscaping. Planned neighborhood amenities include a yoga studio, pool, and workspace. $1,799,000. Estella Moschkau, Sprinkman Real Estate, (608) 692-9717
Washington, D.C.
In a 1942 condo building in Georgetown, this updated, 546-square-foot alcove studio has three windows with leafy sky views. The home has engineered hardwood floors, a glass sliding door concealing the sleeping
area, a kitchen with granite counters and stainless appliances, and a glass-walled shower with geometric floor tiles.
Shared amenities include a roof lounge, gym, laundry, and concierge. Rose Park and shopping are walking distance. $315,000. Jeannie J. Kim, Coldwell Banker Realty, (301) 957-5630