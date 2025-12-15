6 lovely barn homes

Lebanon Township, N.J.

On nearly 63 acres in central New Jersey, Double G Farm is centered on an 1800s barn, now the three-story, beamed great room of this 2009 home. The rustic-contemporary six-bedroom features a 35-foot silo with

stairs to bedrooms, plus a billiards room and a large entertain-

ment barn with an indoor saltwater pool.

Outside are a four-bedroom guesthouse, stables, a 12-car garage, and extra sheds, smokehouses, and barns. $7,250,000. Lou Ann Fellers, Kienlen Lattmann Sotheby’s International Realty, (908) 930-9564

Villanova, Pa.

About 40 minutes outside Philadelphia, this five-bedroom converted barn has a two-story great room with exposed trusses, a brick fireplace

flanked by roofline windows, and a glass-sided cupola. The 1979 home’s

kitchen includes cherry cabinets, and the walk-out basement has a theater, recreation area, and fireplace.

The property is filled out with a saltwater pool with stone surround, a deck, yards, and mature trees. $2,689,000. Lisa Yakulis, Kurfiss Sotheby’s International Realty, (610) 517-8445

Elk Grove, Calif.

In a suburb of Sacramento, this renovated, 1990 A-frame board-and-batten-clad barn home has a floor-to-ceiling stone fireplace in the vaulted main room. The three-bedroom’s modern kitchen has quartz counters, open shelving, a stone backsplash, and a paneled refrigerator.

On the 3-acre lot is an additional two-bedroom unit, plus a pool, an outdoor kitchen, equestrian facilities, and a 9,000-square-foot space with a pickleball court, horse stalls, workrooms, and a bathroom. $2,395,000. Thomas Phillips, Coldwell Banker Realty, (916) 799-4571

Mound, Minn.

Near Lake Minnetonka, this 1960 three-bedroom incorporates an original cedar-clad barn and silo, with gambrel rooflines on the addition. The

kitchen and dining area, with beadboard ceilings and live-edge beams, steps up to a wood-lined living room with a stone fireplace.

On more than 3 acres, the home includes a pool, yards, a patio, and a boat slip connecting to the lake. $2,100,000. Jacqueline Day, Edina Realty—City Lakes/Luxury Portfolio International, (763) 522-9000

Accord, N.Y.

Built in 1920 as a dairy barn, this rustic-modern Hudson Valley conversion includes a 2022 addition. The four-bedroom opens to wide-plank wood floors, a cement fireplace, a kitchen with brass fixtures, and an open staircase to a hayloft living room with skylights and a woodstove.

The 6-plus-acre lot has a fenced garden, a chicken coop, meadows, and woods. Midtown Manhattan is about two hours south. $2,750,000. Diana Polack, Compass Greater N.Y., (845) 825-2815

Running Springs, Calif.

Surrounded by pines, this 1970 gambrel lodge-style cabin nestles against a three-story silo watchtower with a spiral staircase. The two-bedroom’s great room has a wood-burning fireplace, skylights, and stained glass, with a loft bed- room above. Outside is a wraparound covered deck

and a yard.

Downtown Running Springs, a resort area with skiing, trails, shops, and dining, is minutes away. $330,000. Amy Kaplan, Windermere Real Estate Desert Properties/Luxury Portfolio International, (909) 499-9312