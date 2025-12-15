6 lovely barn homes
Featuring a New Jersey homestead on 63 acres and California property with a silo watchtower
Lebanon Township, N.J.
On nearly 63 acres in central New Jersey, Double G Farm is centered on an 1800s barn, now the three-story, beamed great room of this 2009 home. The rustic-contemporary six-bedroom features a 35-foot silo with
stairs to bedrooms, plus a billiards room and a large entertain-
ment barn with an indoor saltwater pool.
Outside are a four-bedroom guesthouse, stables, a 12-car garage, and extra sheds, smokehouses, and barns. $7,250,000. Lou Ann Fellers, Kienlen Lattmann Sotheby’s International Realty, (908) 930-9564
Villanova, Pa.
About 40 minutes outside Philadelphia, this five-bedroom converted barn has a two-story great room with exposed trusses, a brick fireplace
flanked by roofline windows, and a glass-sided cupola. The 1979 home’s
kitchen includes cherry cabinets, and the walk-out basement has a theater, recreation area, and fireplace.
The Week
Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives.
Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters
From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.
From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.
The property is filled out with a saltwater pool with stone surround, a deck, yards, and mature trees. $2,689,000. Lisa Yakulis, Kurfiss Sotheby’s International Realty, (610) 517-8445
Elk Grove, Calif.
In a suburb of Sacramento, this renovated, 1990 A-frame board-and-batten-clad barn home has a floor-to-ceiling stone fireplace in the vaulted main room. The three-bedroom’s modern kitchen has quartz counters, open shelving, a stone backsplash, and a paneled refrigerator.
On the 3-acre lot is an additional two-bedroom unit, plus a pool, an outdoor kitchen, equestrian facilities, and a 9,000-square-foot space with a pickleball court, horse stalls, workrooms, and a bathroom. $2,395,000. Thomas Phillips, Coldwell Banker Realty, (916) 799-4571
Mound, Minn.
Near Lake Minnetonka, this 1960 three-bedroom incorporates an original cedar-clad barn and silo, with gambrel rooflines on the addition. The
kitchen and dining area, with beadboard ceilings and live-edge beams, steps up to a wood-lined living room with a stone fireplace.
A free daily email with the biggest news stories of the day – and the best features from TheWeek.com
On more than 3 acres, the home includes a pool, yards, a patio, and a boat slip connecting to the lake. $2,100,000. Jacqueline Day, Edina Realty—City Lakes/Luxury Portfolio International, (763) 522-9000
Accord, N.Y.
Built in 1920 as a dairy barn, this rustic-modern Hudson Valley conversion includes a 2022 addition. The four-bedroom opens to wide-plank wood floors, a cement fireplace, a kitchen with brass fixtures, and an open staircase to a hayloft living room with skylights and a woodstove.
The 6-plus-acre lot has a fenced garden, a chicken coop, meadows, and woods. Midtown Manhattan is about two hours south. $2,750,000. Diana Polack, Compass Greater N.Y., (845) 825-2815
Running Springs, Calif.
Surrounded by pines, this 1970 gambrel lodge-style cabin nestles against a three-story silo watchtower with a spiral staircase. The two-bedroom’s great room has a wood-burning fireplace, skylights, and stained glass, with a loft bed- room above. Outside is a wraparound covered deck
and a yard.
Downtown Running Springs, a resort area with skiing, trails, shops, and dining, is minutes away. $330,000. Amy Kaplan, Windermere Real Estate Desert Properties/Luxury Portfolio International, (909) 499-9312
-
Film reviews: ‘Marty Supreme’ and ‘Is This Thing On?’
Feature A born grifter chases his table tennis dreams and a dad turns to stand-up to fight off heartbreak
-
Political cartoons for December 14
Cartoons Sunday's political cartoons include a new White House flag, Venezuela negotiations, and more
-
Heavenly spectacle in the wilds of Canada
The Week Recommends ‘Mind-bending’ outpost for spotting animals – and the northern lights
-
Film reviews: ‘Marty Supreme’ and ‘Is This Thing On?’
Feature A born grifter chases his table tennis dreams and a dad turns to stand-up to fight off heartbreak
-
Heavenly spectacle in the wilds of Canada
The Week Recommends ‘Mind-bending’ outpost for spotting animals – and the northern lights
-
It Was Just an Accident: a ‘striking’ attack on the Iranian regime
The Week Recommends Jafar Panahi’s furious Palme d’Or-winning revenge thriller was made in secret
-
Singin’ in the Rain: fun Christmas show is ‘pure bottled sunshine’
The Week Recommends Raz Shaw’s take on the classic musical is ‘gloriously cheering’
-
Holbein: ‘a superb and groundbreaking biography’
The Week Recommends Elizabeth Goldring’s ‘definitive account’ brings the German artist ‘vividly to life’
-
The Sound of Music: a ‘richly entertaining’ festive treat
The Week Recommends Nikolai Foster’s captivating and beautifully designed revival ‘ripples with feeling’
-
‘Furious Minds: The Making of the MAGA New Right’ by Laura K. Field and ‘The Dream Factory: London’s First Playhouse and the Making of William Shakespeare’ by Daniel Swift
Feature An insider’s POV on the GOP and the untold story of Shakespeare’s first theater
-
Henri Rousseau: A Painter’s Secrets
feature Barnes Foundation, Philadelphia, through Feb. 22