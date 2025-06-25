See the bright lights from these 7 big-city hotels
Immerse yourself in culture, history and nightlife
Scott Hocker, The Week US
A sunny beach getaway, quiet lakeside escape and camping off the beaten path are all great ways to spend the summer. Sometimes, though, you crave all the action and want to be surrounded by things to do, places to go and people to see. When that urban urge strikes, head into the hustle and stay at one of these big-city hotels.
Andaz Mexico City Condesa
This colorful hotel in Mexico City's "hip" La Condesa neighborhood retains many of the building's original touches, including mosaic murals and "eye-catching" tile floors, alongside new installations like Andaz's "signature pink escalators," Travel and Leisure said. The rooms are "sleek and modern," and the heated rooftop pool boasts "one of the best views of the city and the mountains." Still, the hotel's "biggest strength" might be its location within walking distance of "countless" restaurants, "trendy" boutiques and art galleries and "bustling" bars.
Gansevoort Meatpacking, New York City
Neighborhoods change. It's an inevitability of any city — but especially the behemoths. The smartest and best hotels know to shift alongside those metamorphoses. The Gansevoort in New York City's Meatpacking District began its life in 2004, when popular culture bestowed the area with "'Sex and the City'-anointed 'it' neighborhood status," said Condé Nast Traveler. In the ensuing decades, the Meatpacking District shifted into a high-end shopping hub, with an Apple flagship and endless boutiques.
Subscribe to The Week
Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives.
Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters
From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.
From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.
Beginning in 2021 and finished for the hotel's twentieth anniversary in 2024, the Gansevoort debuted a complete overhaul "gutted down to the studs" and the 186 rooms given new life with "blue and grey ombré wallpaper" and "subway-tiled bathrooms," plus Lululemon full-length exercise mirror panels. Feast on lively French-inspired dishes at the hotel's anchor restaurant, Le Coin. The patio is the place to be when the weather cooperates.
Hotel Adlon Kempinski, Berlin
A "Berlin institution," Hotel Adlon Kempinski is "arguably" the best five-star property in the city, said Condé Nast Traveler. Its "light-filled" signature suites offer "iconic" views of the Brandenburg Gate, along with "total soundproofing" for a good night's sleep. The Adlon is in the "nerve-center" of Berlin and within walking distance of museums, monuments and parks. Or you can opt for borrowing a bicycle or reserving the hotel's limo service to get around.
L7 Chicago by Lotte
L7 Chicago By Lotte, right by the Magnificent Mile, caters to the "creative class," said Afar. The bold space is filled with curated works from local artists, and guests that book the Artist's Suite offer receive tickets to the Art Institute of Chicago and a signed limited edition print by artist David Heo, among other perks. Rooms and suites come equipped with luxuries like Frette linens, but there is also a "subtle industrial aesthetic that feels just right in this busy part of town."
Malmaison Edinburgh City
The vibrant Malmaison Edinburgh City is in the heart of St. Andrew Square, where the capital's "shopping, social life and sightseeing intersection," The Telegraph said. It is easy to get to and from the boutique property — the tram and bus stops and Waverley train station are all within a five-minute walk — and once inside you instantly feel welcome, thanks to the "jolly staff" ready to answer questions and point you in the direction you seek. Rooms are spacious and comfortable, featuring "entertaining, eye-slapping examples of graphic art."
The Middle House, Shanghai
In the heart of Shanghai's Jing'an District is The Middle House, a "hushed private space that's upped the city's design game," Condé Nast Traveler said. Windows stretching from the floor to ceiling "make even the smallest rooms feel larger," and guests appreciate the "gorgeous works of photography." For a slice of history, the famed French Concession is a few minutes away, offering a "glimpse at what's left of Shanghai's legendary libertine epoch of the 1920s and 1930s."
1 Hotel Toronto
With its "cutting-edge sustainability measures" and "ultra-stylish interiors," 1 Hotel Toronto is perfect for travelers seeking an elevated eco-friendly stay, said the Michelin Guide. Stepping inside, you feel at one with nature. The furniture is made of local and reclaimed timber and driftwood, and the "surprisingly sunny" rooms are "warmed by plenty of organic textures and living houseplants." 1 Hotel Toronto is in the King West neighborhood, once an industrial part of town that today is home to flourishing bars, restaurants and nightclubs.
A free daily email with the biggest news stories of the day – and the best features from TheWeek.com
Catherine Garcia has worked as a senior writer at The Week since 2014. Her writing and reporting have appeared in Entertainment Weekly, The New York Times, Wirecutter, NBC News and "The Book of Jezebel," among others. She's a graduate of the University of Redlands and the Columbia University Graduate School of Journalism.
-
Scientists want to regrow human limbs. Salamanders could lead the way.
Under the radar Humans may already have the genetic mechanism necessary
-
Sudoku medium: June 25, 2025
The Week's daily medium sudoku puzzle
-
Seven wild discoveries about animals in 2025
In depth Mice have Good Samaritan tendencies and gulls work in gangs
-
8 recipes that require minimal effort for the best kind of summer eating
The Week Recommends It's the season of grilling and smart desserts
-
7 places across the country to experience the best of summer drinking
The Week Recommends Stops include a Basque-inspired spot and a bar where the menu overhauls twice a year
-
6 smart, surprising food books to drag you through the summer months
The Week Recommends BBQ and why we consume the way we do are just two of the tackled topics
-
Hot for summer with these 10 tours from some of music's best artists
The Week Recommends Get ready for sing-along sunshine
-
10 upcoming albums to stream on the beach this summer
The Week Recommends Ring in the sunshine with a selection of new albums
-
These 8 superb cocktails welcome summer with open arms
The Week Recommends Everything required to get you through warm — or sweltering — weather
-
7 touring theater productions that are out to bring the joy
The Week Recommends 'Hamilton' and 'Wicked' never die, and neither does ABBA
-
Video games to immerse yourself in this summer, including Mario Kart World and Shinobi: Art of Vengeance
The Week Recommends Nintendo launches the Switch 2 with an exclusive Mario Kart entry, and Sega revisits an arcade classic