Hotel-hopping in Shanghai

From Michelin-starred restaurants to tranquil spas, these are the swankiest spots in the city

Balcony with city views at The Middle House, Shanghai.
City views at the Middle House
(Image credit: The Middle House)
By
published

On Shanghai's Bund, it's a relief to see the waterfront thronged with people. Last time I stood here – back in February 2020, in the first days of the Covid-19 pandemic – I was entirely alone. The day after my arrival, nearly everything shut down. Instead of meetings, dinners and exhibitions, I spent disorienting days wandering the deserted streets of one of the world's most populous cities, and nights confined to my hotel room. Now that international tourism to China is slowly recovering, incentivised by the country's recently introduced policy of 10-day visa-free travel for foreign tourists, I've returned to explore three of Shanghai's top hotels.

Pared back luxury at Sukhothai Shanghai

Crystal Bennes
