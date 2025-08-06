Valle dell'Erica Thalasso & Spa: a tranquil haven in Sardinia

This five-star, family-friendly resort is steps from the sea, with a well-equipped kids' club

Valle dell’Erica Thalasso &amp; Spa aerial view
The resort is dotted along a secluded stretch of coast
(Image credit: Valle dell'Erica Thalasso & Spa)
By
published

Northern Sardinia is an exquisite place, with its turquoise seas, sumptuous sunshine, and mile after mile of rugged coastline – it's basically the Caribbean, but in Italy. And it's in this fabulous setting that you'll find the five-star Valle dell'Erica Thalasso & Spa, the resort more than matching the grandeur of its natural surroundings.

The mammoth resort consists of two distinct yet intertwined hotels – Hotel Erica and the newer La Licciola – offering 271 rooms and suites alongside a stretch of secluded coastline. It's an absolute haven of luxury and calm: the kind of place where beaches are quietly raked at dawn, golf buggies approach you offering lifts to your sun lounger, and, one morning, you stumble upon an actual helipad.

