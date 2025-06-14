Some of the best music and singing holidays in 2025
From singing lessons in the Peak District to two-week courses at Chetham's Piano Summer School
Sociable music breaks in lovely locations are sure to lift your spirits, said Stuart Kenny in The Guardian. Here are some of the best music and singing holidays to go on this year.
Singing in the Peaks
Amateur choral singers with a good level of experience might enjoy a trip with the likes of Singers Abroad, run by Graham Ross of Clare College, Cambridge. But you can find lovely holidays for singers of all abilities – such as HF Holidays' three-night break in the Peak District. Coach Su Grainger (founder of Singing Our Socks Off, a community choir in Liverpool) leads sessions in a "no-pressure" environment, and there's lots of time for walks in the area.
Folk under sail in Italy
Fans of folk music could try one of the many courses on offer at Halsway Manor – the National Centre for Folk Arts – in Somerset. But there are more adventurous options too, such as the tall-ship voyages run by Sessions and Sail: guests live aboard and take part in lessons, sessions and cèilidhs. The trips usually go along the west coast of Scotland, but this October there's a voyage around the Aeolian islands, north of Sicily. No experience – musical or maritime – is required.
Arabic songs in Morocco
On a five-night trip to Marrakech with Singing Holidays, guests take part in daily group sessions with the Belgian-Moroccan singer Laïla Amezian, exploring local folk songs, AraboAndalusian melodies, and the Judeo-Arabic vocal tradition. There's also the chance to sing some modern compositions inspired by ancient Arabic poetry. Accommodation is in a "leafy" riad in the medina, and there's lots of time to explore the city. Singers at all levels of experience are welcome.
Piano at Chetham's
There are lots of opportunities around Europe for amateur pianists looking to brush up their skills, while socialising with those who share their love of the instrument. Among the best known is the Chetham's Piano Summer School, at Chetham's School of Music in Manchester. Roughly 200 guests attend the two-week-long course, tutored by well-known classical pianists. There is the opportunity to focus on jazz, composition, the Taubman technique, and more, and beginners are welcome.
