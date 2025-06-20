Hotel La Duna Bianca: all-inclusive indulgence in northern Sardinia

Set among the sand dunes of Badesi, this sprawling retreat is less a resort and more a self-contained luxury village

Hotel La Duna Bianca pool
Peace and quiet at the pool
(Image credit: Hotel La Duna Bianca)
By
published

Before I had a baby it's fair to say I was sniffy about the concept of an all-inclusive resort. To me, they conjured up images of people racing for sun loungers, couples tottering around in search of their next white wine refill and children running riot as far as the eye could see.

However, Resort & SPA Le Dune, a sprawling resort set among the sand dunes of Badesi in northern Sardinia, proved my snooty preconceptions so very, very wrong.

Subscribe to The Week

Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives.

SUBSCRIBE & SAVE
https://cdn.mos.cms.futurecdn.net/flexiimages/jacafc5zvs1692883516.jpg

Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

Sign up
Explore More
Latest
You might also like
View More ▸