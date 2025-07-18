Fowlescombe Farm: a luxurious retreat rooted in nature

This historic working farm in south Devon is the perfect place to get back to basics

Fowlescombe Farm in Devon
The retreat is located within a working 450-acre family farm
(Image credit: Jon Tonks)
By
published

Fowlescombe Farm, near Ivybridge in the foothills of Dartmoor, prefers the term 'retreat' rather than hotel – and it's easy to see why. This remarkable property offers guests a back-to-nature experience without scrimping on luxury. No farmhouse chintz here.

The working 450-acre family farm – dating back to the 16th century – is at the heart of everything. Guests are encouraged to explore the estate, whether it's helping collect eggs, discovering the kitchen garden, or learning about the regenerative methods used on the land. But if you simply want to relax, there are plenty of quiet corners to flop, play a board game, or enjoy a drink in the garden.

