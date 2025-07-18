Fowlescombe Farm: a luxurious retreat rooted in nature
This historic working farm in south Devon is the perfect place to get back to basics
Fowlescombe Farm, near Ivybridge in the foothills of Dartmoor, prefers the term 'retreat' rather than hotel – and it's easy to see why. This remarkable property offers guests a back-to-nature experience without scrimping on luxury. No farmhouse chintz here.
The working 450-acre family farm – dating back to the 16th century – is at the heart of everything. Guests are encouraged to explore the estate, whether it's helping collect eggs, discovering the kitchen garden, or learning about the regenerative methods used on the land. But if you simply want to relax, there are plenty of quiet corners to flop, play a board game, or enjoy a drink in the garden.
Despite a super-informal feel, an email a few days before our arrival asked for any special requests, the names of pets joining us, and thoughts on activities we might be interested in. It's the kind of attention to detail that feels genuine and not forced.
Why stay here?
Caitlin Owens, whose family took over the organic farm in 2019, says she hopes the vibe is less like staying in a hotel and more like staying in a friend's beautiful home (who also happens to be an amazing cook).
We were picked up at Totnes station in an electric minivan and driven to the accommodation, passing the farm's fields full of native and rare-breed sheep, pigs, goats, cattle – and abundant wildflowers.
By the end of our stay, we were on first-name terms with many of the staff, whose passion for this unique set-up is infectious. There's a lovely communal atmosphere where chatting with farm workers and fellow guests comes naturally.
The accommodation
The 10 suites are in converted stone barns and the old farmhouse. All have a living area and outside space, most come with a small kitchen. Interiors are light and natural-toned, with local stone and soft, tactile furnishings. Beautiful artwork is everywhere, much of it from local artists and, unlike in many hotels, it is expertly displayed.
Comfortable furniture invites you to sink in – mattresses are stuffed with wool from the farm's sheep. We stayed in Home Barn, which features a beautiful bespoke oak staircase.
Some of the lighting and temperature controls were a bit fiddly, but that's a minor quibble. The Farmhouse has a welcoming sitting room for guests to gather in – where a treacle tart appeared at just the right time. There's also the Map Room for planning activities.
Eating and drinking
Fowlescombe rightly claims that food at the farm plays a "starring role". The concept is full-board (you pay only for alcoholic drinks). Meals are served in the Refectory, where you can, if you choose, eat at a large communal table and chat with the hugely knowledgeable and entertaining executive chef, Elly Wentworth, as she prepares dinner. She is clearly on a mission to put Fowlescombe on the culinary map.
The produce is seasonal, and there's a real emphasis on minimal waste. Menus are handwritten and offer no choices: you eat what the farm can best provide that day (though dietary preferences are catered for). Kitchen staff can often be seen heading into the garden and returning moments later with vegetables, herbs, or eggs for immediate use. Service is informal and feels highly personal.
Breakfast is hearty and a simple lunch is available. If you're heading out, picnic provisions can be provided.
Things to do
Pulling on a pair of wellies and exploring is actively encouraged. Walks of various lengths are signposted, and farm and garden tours are offered. Activities such as yoga in the greenhouse, flower-pressing, bread-making, and feeding animals are included.
Swing by the estate's original ivy-clad manor house (now derelict) rumoured to have inspired Arthur Conan Doyle's Sherlock Holmes mystery "The Hound of the Baskervilles".
Off-site, all of Devon is on your doorstep. Fowlescombe can help arrange everything from paddleboarding to birdwatching.
The verdict
A living pond for swimming, a second restaurant, a sauna, and additional suites are all planned. Fowlescombe isn't just a getaway – it's a gentle education in living well, and living lightly. A great place to reconnect with nature, and with each other.
Jonathan was a guest of Fowlescombe Farm
