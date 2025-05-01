The Ritz-Carlton, Bangkok: a serene oasis in the heart of the Thai capital

The skyscraper hotel offers guests tranquillity amid the bustle of the city

The outdoor pool and terrace at the Ritz-Carlton, Bangkok
The Ritz-Carlton, Bangkok: 'lustrous modernity meets ancient tradition'
(Image credit: Marriott International)
By
published

The Ritz-Carlton, Bangkok is the newest addition to an impressive array of luxurious properties situated along the renowned Wireless Road.

Designed by Chicago-based SOM and Thailand's A49, the interiors effortlessly blend modern elegance with ancient tradition. The property is one of the latest additions to Marriott International's portfolio of luxury hotels around the world. As expected, it delivers on all that a five-star establishment should.

Subscribe to The Week

Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives.

SUBSCRIBE & SAVE
https://cdn.mos.cms.futurecdn.net/flexiimages/jacafc5zvs1692883516.jpg

Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

Sign up
Explore More
Latest
You might also like
View More ▸