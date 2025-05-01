The Ritz-Carlton, Bangkok: a serene oasis in the heart of the Thai capital

The Ritz-Carlton, Bangkok is the newest addition to an impressive array of luxurious properties situated along the renowned Wireless Road.

Designed by Chicago-based SOM and Thailand's A49, the interiors effortlessly blend modern elegance with ancient tradition. The property is one of the latest additions to Marriott International's portfolio of luxury hotels around the world. As expected, it delivers on all that a five-star establishment should.

Why stay here?

The outdoor pool on the terrace has impressive skyline views (Image credit: Marriott International)

The 216-metre high building was designed to encapsulate the essence of Bangkok. The views of the city skyline and Lumpini Park can be seen from your room and also enjoyed on the open-air terrace complete with an outdoor pool and bar. Relaxing poolside and sipping your favourite cocktail while overlooking the vibrant city is a feeling you don't want to miss out on.



On the same floor, you'll find the Ritz Kids Club which offers educational activities for children so even the little ones can stay entertained. The terrace also has a dedicated kids' pool.

While staying here, guests are attended to by the Club Concierge who are extremely attentive and helpful throughout your stay, no matter what time it is. The calibre of hospitality at this hotel is one of its main selling points.

The Ritz-Carlton spa

As well as the outdoor pool, there's a luxury spa and a 24-hour fitness centre (Image credit: Marriott International)

The minimal but majestic interior design of the spa transports you to an aromatic haven as soon as you step inside.

There are five treatment rooms, each of which has a personal bathroom. There is also a couples suite, a steam room, a relaxing pod and a Himalayan salt therapy bath. The hotel offers everything from a scalp treatment to a foot bath, covering all your needs from head to toe.

Right after you finish your treatment, you can walk out onto the terrace and take a dip in the outdoor pool. You will also find the fitness centre next door, kitted out with all the equipment you need for an adrenaline-pumping workout. Its exquisite design could motivate even the most unwilling gym-goer to squeeze in a session on holiday.

Eating and drinking

Duet by David Toutain: an unmatched dining experience (Image credit: Marriott International)

For breakfast, one option is the Club Lounge on the 23rd floor, with the most impeccable views to start your day on a high note. This lounge is also a great place to savour the magical sunset view.

For a little more variety, Lily's restaurant has an à la carte breakfast menu in addition to the buffet offerings. Lily's is also open for lunch and dinner, offering eclectic takes on world-famous classic dishes. Their filet mignon and grilled shrimp is a must-try.

The hotel houses Duet by David Toutain, a French restaurant offering an unmatched dining experience led by the Michelin-starred chef Valentin Fouache. This 32-seater serves a set eight-course seasonally changing menu. Each dish is served with a storytelling card that explains every ingredient's source and purpose. The farm-to-table concept is taken to another level by the layering of unique, natural flavours.

Fancy a drink? Caleō is the right place to go to experience mixology at its finest. This elegant and opulent lounge offers tea, coffee and cocktails day and night. Each drink on the menu is inspired by a famous fictional drinking spot (for example, the Gimlet Flight of three miniature cocktails pays homage to Rick's Café Américain in "Casablanca").

Things to do

Visit Wireless House to learn more about the evolution of communication (Image credit: One Bangkok)

This hotel is located in the very chic and newly developed neighbourhood of One Bangkok. A collection of premium restaurants, cafes, exhibitions and clothing brands are all a stone's throw away.



Across the road, stroll around Lumpini Park, once part of King Rama VI's royal estate, with its lake and attractive tropical planting – and keep an eye out for the large water monitor lizards.

Wireless Road, where the hotel is located, was the site of the first broadcast and telecommunications station in Thailand. A visit to nearby Wireless House, a museum that showcases the evolution of communication through the years, is a must.

One of the most interesting things about the outdoor space is the art installation created by students. As well as being visually enthralling, the design allows you to sit on the structure and take a minute to admire the surroundings.

Deeya Sonalkar was a guest of the Ritz-Carlton, Bangkok