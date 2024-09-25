Why a Michelin star can spell danger for restaurants

Winning chefs face heightened financial pressures, changing customer demands and professional limitations

An entrance to Le Gavroche restaurant in the Mayfair district of London
Michel Roux Jr's 'trailblazer-turned-stalwart' of London, Le Gavroche, closed in January
(Image credit: Chris Ratcliffe / Bloomberg / Getty Images)
By
published

A Michelin star may be the ultimate fine dining accolade, but for some chefs who receive the prestigious award, it would seem all that glitters is not gold.

In fact, recently updated research in The Strategic Management Journal suggests restaurants "might be better off remaining starless", said The Economist.

Harriet Marsden, The Week UK

Harriet Marsden is a writer for The Week, mostly covering UK and global news and politics. Before joining the site, she was a freelance journalist for seven years, specialising in social affairs, gender equality and culture. She worked for The Guardian, The Times and The Independent, and regularly contributed articles to The Sunday Times, The Telegraph, The New Statesman, Tortoise Media and Metro, as well as appearing on BBC Radio London, Times Radio and “Woman’s Hour”. She has a master’s in international journalism from City University, London, and was awarded the "journalist-at-large" fellowship by the Local Trust charity in 2021. 

