The 2025 James Beard Award winners
Featuring a casually elegant restaurant, recipes nearly lost to war, and more
Bûcheron
Minneapolis
"We knew Bûcheron was significant when it opened, and it looks now like all the world agrees," said Dara Moskowitz Grumdahl in Mpls.St.Paul magazine. This year's winner of the James Beard Best New Restaurant award is redefining fine dining by serving food that's "fine-dining complex, but presented with warm hospitality in absolute casual style." In a chic 38-seat dining room done in mostly pine green, you can comfortably wear your favorite hoodie as you start with the petit plateau: kampachi crudo, Gulf shrimp, and Maine oysters. Pair the dish with champagne and take a selfie, "because I assure you that no one on God's green Earth—not Beyoncé, not Elon Musk—is having a better seafood tower experience."
Many of chef Adam Ritter's dishes occupy the same "no better to be had" category. The pommes dauphines are "basically tater tots as they must serve in heaven." The foie gras terrine is "of such satiny silkiness it glides through your soul." In winter, I fell for a celery root tortellini in acorn broth that was "a whole symphony of earthy tones." Challenging, delicious food; peerless cocktails; a tasteful space. In short, Bûcheron belongs in "the biggest of big leagues." 4257 Nicollet Ave.
Subscribe to The Week
Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives.
Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters
From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.
From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.
Mawn
Philadelphia
When I first wrote about Phila Lorn getting the Best Emerging Chef nomination, "I said that the James Beard Award judges should just make their job easy and give him the award immediately," said Jason Sheehan in Philadelphia magazine. "Apparently, they were paying attention." Walk into Mawn and you feel a joyful energy that on a busy night "can jump from table to table like electricity."
Lorn's one-page menu is a poetic ode to "a cuisine nearly lost to war and genocide but very much alive now on South 9th Street." The son of Cambodian refugees remixes the cuisine he grew up eating with American, Thai, and Jewish influences— chicken soup bolstered with schmaltz, papaya salad spiked with bird's-eye chile. Lorn's noodles? They're "unlike any I've ever had." The cold dish listed as Night Market Noodles is a conversation: ground boar and crunchy ramen, flavors of lemon-grass and basil, and a chile burn that's "road-flare bright." 764 S. 9th St.
Belly of the Beast
Spring, Texas
A free daily email with the biggest news stories of the day – and the best features from TheWeek.com
Like Phila Lorn, Thomas Bille "doesn't just serve food, he tells stories," said Brittany Britto Garley in Eater. This year's Best Chef: Texas winner has earned the right to tell them. At Belly of the Beast, Bille "merges his Mexican-American heritage, French culinary training, and family memories into dishes that are personal, playful, and genre-defying." Bille was 10 when he began hanging out in the French bistro where his father worked. Chefs would slip him filet mignon and lobster thermidor. Then culinary school, cooking for Qantas Airways and hotels, a stint at Otium in Los Angeles. It all led to this intimate little spot in a suburban Houston strip mall and a menu that pops.
Street corn agnolotti, a summer dish that's earned a cult following, "combines the comfort of homemade pasta and elote flavors." Birria tacos are a grail, stuffed with fall-apart tender beef and crispy-edged Oaxaca and Chihuahua cheese. Yam-filled tacos, with "earthy" almond salsa macha, queso fresco, and chicken cracklings, "taste like Mexican Thanksgiving." Don't worry about defining Belly of the Beast's cuisine. Consuming it is delightfully easy. 5200 Farm to Market Road 2920.
-
How will Trump's spending bill impact student loans?
the explainer Here's what the Republicans' domestic policy bill means for current and former students
-
Can the US economy survive Trump's copper tariffs?
Today's Big Question The price hike 'could upend' the costs of cars, houses and appliances
-
Film reviews: Superman and Sorry, Baby
Feature A hero returns, in surprising earnest, and a woman navigates life after a tragedy
-
Film reviews: Superman and Sorry, Baby
Feature A hero returns, in surprising earnest, and a woman navigates life after a tragedy
-
Music reviews: Lorde, Barbra Streisand, and Karol G
Feature "Virgin," "The Secret of Life: Partners, Volume Two," and "Tropicoqueta"
-
Laura Lippman's 6 favorite books for those who crave a high-stakes adventure
Feature The Grand Master recommends works by E.L. Konigsburg, Charles Portis, and more
-
Book reviews: 'Bad Company: Private Equity and the Death of the American Dream' and 'Desi Arnaz: The Man Who Invented Television'
Feature Private equity and the man who created 'I Love Lucy' get their close-ups
-
Bangkok: the new 'international capital of fine dining'
The Week Recommends Six Bangkok restaurants rank among the world's best
-
Lemon and courgette carbonara recipe
The Week Recommends Zingy and fresh, this pasta is a summer treat
-
Oasis reunited: definitely maybe a triumph
Talking Point The reunion of a band with 'the power of Led Zeppelin' and 'the swagger of the Rolling Stones'
-
Kiefer / Van Gogh: a 'remarkable double act'
The Week Recommends Visit this 'heroic' and 'absurd' exhibition at the Royal Academy until 26 October