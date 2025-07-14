Bangkok: the new 'international capital of fine dining'

Six Bangkok restaurants rank among the world's best

Pichaya 'Pam' Soontornyanakij, chef and founder of Potong in Bangkok, preparing a dish
Pichaya 'Pam' Soontornyanakij, chef and founder of Potong in Bangkok, preparing a dish
(Image credit: Manan Vatsyayana / Getty Images)
Bangkok has outperformed Paris and Lima with six entries in the world's top 50 restaurants listing, sealing "its reputation as an international capital of fine dining", said The Times. It is the first time the Thai capital, better known for its "cheap and cheerful street food", has had more entries than any other in The World's 50 Best Restaurants 2025, considered the "most influential rankings of its kind" in the culinary industry.

The "quiet revolution" that has reshaped Asian fine dining is "one rooted not in trends, but in tradition", said Sasha Mariposa in Tatler. Its top restaurants have gained acclaim through their use of "heirloom ingredients and ancestral techniques", drawing on "centuries-old knowledge" to craft "elegant and evocative" dishes.

