The battle to be named the world's oldest restaurant

Two Madrid restaurants dispute the historical record but could both of their claims be cooked?

Rivalries are boiling over in Madrid, where the official "oldest restaurant in the world" is facing a challenge on its record-setting longevity from another of the city's historic eateries.

Sobrino de Botín, which opened in 1725, has enjoyed the Guinness World Record as the world's oldest restaurant since 1987 but, just as it celebrates its third centenary, another establishment – Casa Pedro – is claiming it opened its own doors in 1702.

Chas Newkey-Burden, The Week UK

