The week's best photos

The Sturgeon Moon, the old US Farmer's Almanac name for the full moon in the month of August, rises over Galata Tower in Istanbul

(Image credit: Yasin Akgul / AFP via Getty Images)

Migrants board a boat

Migrants attempt to board a smuggler's boat off the coast of Gravelines, northern France

(Image credit: Sameer Al-Doumy / Getty Images)

Crystal Palace's Eberechi Eze

Crystal Palace's Eberechi Eze kicks the ball during a soccer match in London

(Image credit: Dave Shopland / AP)

A crane fly

A crane fly is spotted in Pont-Audemer, France

(Image credit: Joel Saget / Getty Images)

People releasing balloons

Employees of the attorney general's office release balloons to honor Sen. Miguel Uribe after he was killed, in Bogota, Colombia

(Image credit: Ivan Valencia / AP)

A dancer

A traditional dancer participates in the International Day of the World's Indigenous Peoples festival in San Salvador, El Salvador

(Image credit: Jose Cabezas / Reuters)

A waterfall

People compete in the annual international waterfall jumping competition in Jajce, Bosnia and Herzegovina

(Image credit: Amel Emric / Reuters)

Flowers

A farmer carries floral arrangements during the Flower Festival in Medellín, Colombia

(Image credit: Jaime Saldarriaga / Getty Images)

The World's Ugliest Dog winner, Petunia, and her owner Shannon Nyman

A hairless English-French bulldog mix was crowned the winner of this year's World's Ugliest Dog contest in Santa Rosa, California

(Image credit: Tayfun Coskun / Anadolu via Getty Image)

A man wearing a costume

A man dressed in an animal costume takes a break on a street in Madrid, Spain

(Image credit: Manu Fernandez / AP)

People running

Runners take off at the starting line of the annual City to Surf fun run in central Sydney, Australia

(Image credit: David Gray / Getty Images)

A gorilla

A gorilla eats ice cream during a heatwave in Prague, Czech Republic

(Image credit: David W Cerny / Reuters)

