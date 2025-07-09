Summer in Seattle: Outdoor dining like nowhere else
Featuring a patio with a waterfront view, a beer garden, and more
"When our narrow, glorious stretch of summer arrives, Seattleites never want to go inside, not even to eat," said Naomi Tomky in Seattle Met magazine. Once the cloud cover breaks, the search for an outdoor table begins. Luckily, "the city abounds with great alfresco spots ideal for celebratory dinners, crushing beers in flip-flops, or people-watching over pasta." Here are five of our favorites.
Place Pigalle
This decades-old French bistro has a tiny patio that's the best outdoor perch in Pike Place Market. Menu classics such as mussels Pigalle and calamari Dijonnaise are especially wonderful when you're suspended above the market and taking in the waterfront view. The white-clothed tables are first come, first served, and scoring one near sunset is "a full-blown triumph." 81 Pike St.
Westward
"One of the town's most coveted waterfront patios draws visitors by boat, car, even kayak." It sits on Lake Union's north shoreline, providing skyline views that pair well with chef Renee Erickson's Pacific Coast seafood menu. 2501 N. Northlake Way.
Subscribe to The Week
Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives.
Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters
From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.
From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.
Ray's Café
Café "It's a classic Seattle patio for a reason." You sit at a second-floor level, high above Puget Sound, as you savor a "deeply competent" casual seafood menu. 6049 Seaview Ave. NW.
Marination Ma Kai
This water-facing counter-service beer garden shows up on every best outdoor dining list thanks to the food: kalua pork tacos, aloha fries, loco mocos. It’s also mostly patio, with picnic tables lit by string lights and a broad view of the skyline across the water. 1660 Harbor Ave. SW.
Mbar
"One of Seattle's OG rooftops can get packed." But if you can brave the selfie-taking crowd, you may appreciate Mbar's "intrinsic charms," including the stunning views and the Levantine-inspired fare. 400 Fairview Ave. N.
A free daily email with the biggest news stories of the day – and the best features from TheWeek.com
-
Ari Aster revisits the pandemic, Adam Sandler tees off again and Lamb Chop gets an origin story in July movies
the week recommends The month's film releases include 'Eddington,' 'Happy Gilmore 2' and 'Shari & Lamb Chop'
-
Film reviews: F1: The Movie, 28 Years Later, and Familiar Touch
Feature An aging race car driver gets one last chance, a kid struggles to survive in this '28 Days Later' update, and a woman with dementia adjusts to her new life
-
How to navigate buying and selling a home at the same time
The Explainer Schedule the swap to reap the most financial benefits
-
Film reviews: F1: The Movie, 28 Years Later, and Familiar Touch
Feature An aging race car driver gets one last chance, a kid struggles to survive in this '28 Days Later' update, and a woman with dementia adjusts to her new life
-
Diane Arbus' Constellation is the largest-ever collection of her work
Feature Park Avenue Armory, New York City, through Aug. 17
-
July fiction: Summers to remember
Feature Featuring the latest summer-themed novels from Darrow Farr, Lucas Schaefer, and more
-
Jeff in Venice: a 'triumph of tackiness'?
In the Spotlight Locals protest as Bezos uses the city as a 'private amusement park' for his wedding celebrations
-
The Anatomy of Painting: Jenny Saville's 'stunning' retrospective
The Week Recommends Saville's new collection features 'masterpieces' from throughout her career
-
M3GAN 2.0: riotous action sequel to the comedy-horror hit about a killer doll
The Week Recommends A 'ridiculously' entertaining 'hyper-camp mash-up' of Terminator 2 and Mission: Impossible
-
Properties of the week: bright and cheerful houses
The Week Recommends Featuring homes in Cornwall, London and Norfolk
-
Shami Chakrabarti picks her favourite books
The Week Recommends The politician and human rights activist shares the polemics that inspired her