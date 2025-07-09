Summer in Seattle: Outdoor dining like nowhere else

"When our narrow, glorious stretch of summer arrives, Seattleites never want to go inside, not even to eat," said Naomi Tomky in Seattle Met magazine. Once the cloud cover breaks, the search for an outdoor table begins. Luckily, "the city abounds with great alfresco spots ideal for celebratory dinners, crushing beers in flip-flops, or people-watching over pasta." Here are five of our favorites.

Place Pigalle

This decades-old French bistro has a tiny patio that's the best outdoor perch in Pike Place Market. Menu classics such as mussels Pigalle and calamari Dijonnaise are especially wonderful when you're suspended above the market and taking in the waterfront view. The white-clothed tables are first come, first served, and scoring one near sunset is "a full-blown triumph." 81 Pike St.

Westward

"One of the town's most coveted waterfront patios draws visitors by boat, car, even kayak." It sits on Lake Union's north shoreline, providing skyline views that pair well with chef Renee Erickson's Pacific Coast seafood menu. 2501 N. Northlake Way.

Ray's Café

Café "It's a classic Seattle patio for a reason." You sit at a second-floor level, high above Puget Sound, as you savor a "deeply competent" casual seafood menu. 6049 Seaview Ave. NW.

Marination Ma Kai

This water-facing counter-service beer garden shows up on every best outdoor dining list thanks to the food: kalua pork tacos, aloha fries, loco mocos. It’s also mostly patio, with picnic tables lit by string lights and a broad view of the skyline across the water. 1660 Harbor Ave. SW.

Mbar

"One of Seattle's OG rooftops can get packed." But if you can brave the selfie-taking crowd, you may appreciate Mbar's "intrinsic charms," including the stunning views and the Levantine-inspired fare. 400 Fairview Ave. N.