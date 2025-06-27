JW Marriott Khao Lak Resort & Spa: beachfront paradise in Thailand

If you're planning a trip to Southeast Asia, the JW Marriott Resort & Spa in Khao Lak should be on your radar. About a one-hour drive from Phuket airport, it is the ultimate beachfront paradise.

Set along the golden shores of Khao Lak in Thailand's Phang Nga province and surrounded by greenery, the sprawling property is the perfect place to unwind. It combines elements of Thai tradition and luxury five-star hospitality while also maintaining sustainable practices. With amenities to please a grand mix of holidaymakers, from families to solo travellers, the resort is a great choice for anyone looking to escape the noise.

Why stay here?

Guests can opt for pool access rooms that lead directly into the water (Image credit: Marriott International)

One of the resort's unique draws is its pool-access rooms. These come with a balcony that leads straight to a lagoon pool – at 2.5km, the longest in the subcontinent. No fuss, no lugging your towels and sunscreen bottles around, just walk out of your room and take a dip. A special treat for water-loving guests is the JW coconut boat that sails to the pool once a day to serve up fresh coconuts, as a tribute to Thailand's famous floating markets.

Other than pool-access rooms, there are pool-view rooms located a floor above, and duplex suites are available for those wanting extra space. The rooms are breezy and capacious, decorated with traditional Thai design details. The interiors keep the rustic theme of the resort alive but don't compromise on comfort.

The Quan Spa

Treatments include facials, body scrubs, body wraps, foot baths and massages (Image credit: Marriott International)

The Quan Spa is exotic and enchanting, with treatment rooms situated around a small pond of floating plants and a set-up akin to a tropical haven. There are multiple treatments available – facials, manicures, pedicures, body scrubs, body wraps, foot baths and massages – and steam rooms and therapy baths with an attentive staff to cater to your needs throughout your treatment.

For the more energetic, there is a 24-hour fitness centre complete with all the high-end equipment one needs. They also offer fitness classes including a floating yoga session that takes place on (yes, on) the pool.

Eating and drinking

Drift: the perfect spot for sunset cocktails (Image credit: Marriott International)

The most noteworthy aspect of the resort's dining experiences are the organic ingredients, many of which are grown in the JW Garden itself.



With 11 restaurants on site, there is a raft of cuisine to choose from. A can't-miss is Ta Krai and its traditional northern Thai menu – laab ped, duck salad, is the perfect mix of flavour and freshness, while the green chicken curry is the ultimate comfort food – close your eyes and could be in a homely kitchen being served by a loved one albeit with a touch of the exotic.



At the heart of Drift's ethos is a dedication to sustainability and minimum waste, with a menu that incorporates more unusual elements such as pasta made from eggshells. It may not sound immediately appetising, but in the hands of the highly skilled chefs, it is a wonderfully tasty dish. With ample natural light and rattan details, the space oozes a laid-back tropical ambience, also making it the perfect spot for sunset cocktails.



Sakura and Olive offer exemplary Japanese and Italian menus, respectively and for anytime drinks, there are two swim-up bars and a beach bar situated alongside the sunbeds at the shore.

Things to do

An educational tour of the herbs are grown in JW Garden (Image credit: Marriott International)

There's a vast array of activities on and off the property to add to your itinerary. Water sports like paddleboarding and kayaking can be booked through the resort.

The Khao Lak-Lam Ru National Park, just a 20-minute drive from the resort, offers short guided hikes to enjoy magical waterfall views. The on-site farm is a treat for adults and kids alike, and equally family-friendly is a visit to the bamboo shark conservatory, where guests can learn about the fascinating creatures and even help release baby bamboo sharks into the ocean.

You can take an educational tour of the herb gardens, or if you're keen to expand your culinary skills, taking an olive oil degustation workshop at Olive is a must. During this wholesome olfactory experience, you will be shown which dishes to pair with specific single-origin olive oils to help magnify flavours. And there are classic cocktail-making classes for budding mixologists.

Whatever kind of holiday you are planning, you're sure to find something at this resort to fit your agenda.

Deeya Sonalkar was a guest at JW Marriott Khao Lak Resort & Spa