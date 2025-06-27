JW Marriott Khao Lak Resort & Spa: beachfront paradise in Thailand

This luxury resort in Phang Nga is the perfect place to relax and unwind

Overview of the main building
The tranquil retreat is nestled along the shores of Khao Lak
(Image credit: Marriott International)
By
published

If you're planning a trip to Southeast Asia, the JW Marriott Resort & Spa in Khao Lak should be on your radar. About a one-hour drive from Phuket airport, it is the ultimate beachfront paradise.

Set along the golden shores of Khao Lak in Thailand's Phang Nga province and surrounded by greenery, the sprawling property is the perfect place to unwind. It combines elements of Thai tradition and luxury five-star hospitality while also maintaining sustainable practices. With amenities to please a grand mix of holidaymakers, from families to solo travellers, the resort is a great choice for anyone looking to escape the noise.

Explore More
