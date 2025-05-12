Athens city and beach: The Dolli at Acropolis and Cape Sounio

Luxury living in two Grecotels designed to showcase ancient ruins and modern Greek style

View of the Acropolis from the rooftop infinity pool at the Dolli at Acropolis hotel, Athens
The stunning view from the rooftop infinity pool at The Dolli at Acropolis
(Image credit: Grecotel)
By
published

Stylish European city or sunny Mediterranean beach? No need to choose if you head to Athens because, just 60 minutes from the ancient ruins and modern buzz of the Greek capital is the beautifully sun-soaked Athens Riviera. Even on a short break, you can combine city sights and coastal delights with epic ease.

In Athens itself, we stayed at The Dolli at Acropolis; on the Riviera, we chilled at Cape Sounio – both gems in the Grecotel luxury hotel portfolio, each with its own stunning views and signature style.

Subscribe to The Week

Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives.

SUBSCRIBE & SAVE
https://cdn.mos.cms.futurecdn.net/flexiimages/jacafc5zvs1692883516.jpg

Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

Sign up
Explore More
Helen Brown, The Week UK

Helen Brown joined The Week as staff sub-editor in 2024. She edits and fact-checks articles, and also writes the odd one or two. She has a particular interest in health and sport, and has written a book on parenting. She read Classics and Modern Languages at the University of Oxford, where she wrote for the student paper, Cherwell, and then studied magazine journalism as a postgrad at City University, London. After working as a local newspaper reporter and a sports researcher for the BBC, she cut her sub-editing teeth at Radio Times, before becoming chief sub-editor at Cosmopolitan and then the health-and-fitness magazine Zest. She also wrote for The Guardian, The Independent and the Daily Mail.

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸