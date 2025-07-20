A glorious Greek island without the 'swank'

Lesbos doesn't welcome 'hoards' of tourists, but is 'magnificent' and worth exploring

Molyvos, Lesbos island, Greece
The island is perfect for nature lovers
(Image credit: Gatsi / Getty Images)
By
published

Roughly as big as Hertfordshire or Surrey, the island of Lesbos – Greece's third largest – sits more than 12 hours by ferry from Athens, just off the coast of Turkey.

Consequently, it was at the centre of the 2015 migrant crisis, and still hosts migrant camps. It doesn't see hordes of tourists, however, said Antonia Quirke in Condé Nast Traveller, and has a refreshing lack of the upmarket shops and general "swank" that are found elsewhere in the Aegean.

