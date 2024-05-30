Beef Cheek Pastitsio recipe
Every bite of this Greek dish is bursting with creamy flavour
The pastitsio is Greece's answer to a lasagne, and this recipe from Magma Soul Santorini is made with beef cheeks, pasta, and a deliciously light yet creamy tasting béchamel foam. Every delicious bite is sure to transport you to the gorgeous island of Santorini.
Ingredients
For the cheeks:
From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.
- 1 kilo beef cheeks, cleaned
- 200 grams onions, finely chopped
- 100 grams carrots, cut into small cubes
- 100 grams celery, cut into small cubes
- 100 grams leeks, chopped
- 1 sprig of thyme
- 1 clove of garlic, crushed
- 1 bay leaf
- 30ml white dry wine
- 20 grams ginger, sliced
- 20grams tomato pulp
- 200 grams demi-glace
- Chicken broth
- Salt/pepper
- 40 grams olive oil
For the Béchamel foam:
- 50 grams flour
- 50 grams butter
- 1 litre milk
- Salt/white pepper
For the assembly:
- 200 grams cooked pasta
- 20 grams butter
- 60 grams meat with sauce
- 20 grams chicken broth
- Whole nutmeg
- Parmesan
- Salt
Method
- Melt the butter over a medium heat
- Add the flour and mix quickly using a hand whisk–stirring until the mixture becomes liquidy without lumps
- Add the milk and whisk quickly
- Pass the mixture through a blender, strain through a fine sieve, and transfer to a whipping siphon.
- Charge the mixture with 2 cartridges to create a foam (you can skip this siphon step at home)
- Mix the pasta in a pan with a little butter and salt
- Heat the cheeks with the sauce and add a little chicken broth
- Place the pasta in a deep plate, top with the cheeks and sauce, and finish with the béchamel foam
- Sprinkle with freshly grated nutmeg and parmesan
Rebekah Evans joined The Week as newsletter editor in 2023 and has written on subjects ranging from Ukraine and Afghanistan to fast fashion and "brotox". She started her career at Reach plc, where she cut her teeth on news, before pivoting into personal finance at the height of the pandemic and cost-of-living crisis. Social affairs is another of her passions, and she has interviewed people from across the world and from all walks of life. Rebekah completed an NCTJ with the Press Association and has written for publications including The Guardian, The Week magazine, the Press Association and local newspapers.
