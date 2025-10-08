Grecotel Luxme Dama Dama: Greek luxury with a breezy beach vibe

Perched on the sun-drenched northeastern coast of Rhodes, Grecotel Luxme Dama Dama is a resort where modern elegance meets Greek island soul.

A stay here means waking to the Aegean Sea shimmering to the horizon, with slow mornings spent drifting between a private stretch of beach and a glittering pool, and afternoons that dissolve into Mediterranean feasts, with cool cocktails arriving when you wish.

Why stay here?

The superior poolside bungalow is spacious, light and perfectly located (Image credit: Grecotel LUXME)

The hotel is named after the dama dama deer that are native to the island, offering a nod to Rhodes’ heritage. It is an ideal base for exploring, with just a short drive separating you from some of the island’s most-visited hotspots and cultural destinations.

But perhaps the biggest draw is its totally all-inclusive concept. Gone are the worries of finding a taxi in the sweltering heat on arrival. Instead you’ll step out of the airport and straight into a plush transfer vehicle that whizzes you to the resort in less than half an hour. Once you’re there, all food and beverages are included, and your room’s minibar is regularly restocked without cost.

My guest and I stayed at the superior poolside bungalow. With two separate rooms it’s ideal for families, or simply those looking for a little extra space. Designed in soft whites, beiges and golds, the space feels light and unhurried – the ideal place to relax.

Mornings can begin with a coffee on your private terrace, while in the afternoon, the beach bar is a mere two-minute walk, where you can relax with a book and a cocktail. And of course, with the beach just steps away, it’s hard to resist taking a dip in the sparkling Aegean. Come nightfall, there is a calm stillness away from the busy hub of the main hotel. It’s an easy, peaceful way to holiday – relaxed, private, but perfectly connected to the resort’s rhythm.

Eating and drinking

Delicious and bursting with flavour, Greek cuisine at Tavernaki (Image credit: Grecotel LUXME)

Hunger is not a word in the vocabulary of Dama Dama. In fact, you should be prepared to come back slightly heavier with the cornucopia of food and beverage options available here.

The main buffet restaurant is available for breakfast, lunch and dinner serving everything from savoury to sweet options, as well as coffees, teas and a flight of juices. The table service at breakfast does leave something to be desired, and would definitely benefit from staff consistency across the board when it comes to offers of water and hot drinks. But the dinner service is attentive by comparison, and my glass of chilled rose, an ideal accompaniment to my evening meal, is regularly topped up.

But it is the à la carte restaurants that are truly the shining jewel in the resort’s crown. A must-visit is Tavernaki, the resort’s very own version of a taverna, overlooking the Aegean. It offers a wide selection of traditional food and attentive table service that offers a true taste of Greek hospitality. Start with the Greek salad, a delicious dish that proves olive oil is liquid gold. This is followed by Greek meze including stuffed vine leaves, pickled octopus and saganaki (a Cretan Gruyere-style cheese), each more delicious than the last.

While Greek highlights including calamari, moussaka and kebabs are always available, be sure to ask for the dish of the day – you might get a pleasant surprise. Ours was a creamy chicken orzo, bursting with rich flavours in a huge portion.

Also on offer from the resort’s à la carte offerings are Italian cuisine, Asian food and seafood. But make sure to book in advance, as the restaurants can be very popular.

The creperie and gelateria are equally tempting. Right next to the beach bar, you can have your pick of numerous flavours of ice cream, and fluffy, warm crepes made on demand, oozing with chocolate. A patisserie and chocolaterie are available in the afternoon for other sweet treats, while snacks are also available until midnight, to indulge any late-night cravings.

Things to do

Explore the walled Old Town, a gorgeous place with Unesco World Heritage status (Image credit: joe daniel price / Getty Images)

You don’t have to venture away to keep yourself occupied. In fact, one of the best ways to get the much sought-after rest and relaxation is to head to the Elixir Fitness Club at the heart of the hotel, with an indoor pool, private sauna and a state-of-the-art yoga and Pilates studio. If you prefer to get your heart pumping, try the enclosed gym.

Grecoland, the dedicated kids’ club, which runs throughout the day, will keep the kids occupied. But once night falls, there’s much fun to be had, with entertaining shows for families, late-night karaoke and music at the bar.

Outside the resort, there is also plenty to explore. Rhodes is the largest of the Dodecanese islands and perfectly blends history, culture and relaxation. The hotel is happy to organise a wide range of activities, including trips to the famous Butterfly Valley, wine tasting at the local vineyard, and an island Jeep safari.

Locals say a must-see is the island’s medieval Old Town. Full of cobbled streets and ringed by stone walls, it is easy to see why this is a Unesco World Heritage site.

Of course, no trip to an island would be complete without the seaside, and nearby Faliraki is a perfect location. While perhaps most famous in Britain for its bustling nightlife, the village is also great in the day for sunbathing, taking a boat trip, or enjoying watersports.

The verdict

Grab a cocktail at the beach bar overlooking the Aegean (Image credit: Grecotel LUXME)

If you’re a holidaymaker who shivers in anticipation at the idea of rest and relaxation, look no further than this easy, breezy resort. At Dama Dama, plans can go out of the window, and it feels like your trip could last forever.

Rebekah was a guest of Grecotel Luxme Dama Dama, grechotel.com