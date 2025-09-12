Cameron House Resort & Spa: a luxurious lakeside haven

Just a 20-minute drive from Glasgow airport, Cameron House provides the perfect place to stay for those who are looking to explore the beauty of the natural landscape without travelling too far from the city.

The stone manor lies alongside Loch Lomond, on its western shore, which makes for stunning views. The resort is home to two golf courses, making this the ultimate destination for those who love to play a round.

Built in the 1700s, Cameron House has a rich history. Over the past few centuries the likes of Samuel Johnson, Princess Margaret, Lord Louis Mountbatten, Winston Churchill and Barack Obama have all enjoyed a visit.

Why stay here?

A number of rooms have a balcony overlooking Loch Lomond (Image credit: Cameron House Resort & Spa)

Cameron House first opened as a luxury resort in the 1990s so it’s done well to maintain its five-star status. It’s a prime spot equally well suited to romantic holidays and family adventures.

The rooms seamlessly blend modern comforts with nods to traditional Scottish culture. Inspired by the fly plaid – the tartan length draped over the shoulder in Highland dress – the interiors are decorated in hues of blue and red. The dark wood furniture adds to the rustic, classical look of the room and complements the bold colours of the soft furnishings.

Some rooms come with a balcony which overlooks the gorgeous loch, a great spot to catch the sunset. If you’re looking for something even more spacious and indulgent, opting for one of the Loch suites is the way to go.

The resort also has Auld House suites that are duplexes with access to a rooftop terrace. Who needs to take a midnight stroll when you can simply climb up a flight of stairs for a private stargazing session?

The Cameron House Spa

An array of treatments are on offer, from massages to hydrotherapy (Image credit: Cameron House)

The resort is just a five-minute drive from the Cameron Spa, which functions as a private club that hotel guests have full access to during their stay. Situated in a serene location, the atmosphere is just what you need to help you disconnect and relax.

The multi-level establishment offers visitors access to both an indoor pool and a rooftop infinity pool. For further indulgence there’s also a hydrotherapy pool, ice fountain, sauna and hammam. All standard spa treatments from massages to pedicures are available, and an in-house cafe will take care of any post-treatment munchies.

If you prefer not to drive to the spa, there is a leisure club in the resort with a pool, sauna and steam room. You also have access to the state-of-the-art fitness centre and can attend one of many workout classes on the schedule.

Eating and drinking

The Cameron Grill: serving up remarkable dishes (Image credit: Cameron House)

The breakfast buffet was magnificent. Aware that many may be recovering from a late night, the hotel has arranged that the first thing you see when you enter the Cameron Grill in the morning is a mimosa and Bloody Mary station.



The a la carte dinner here was a real highlight. With most ingredients coming from local suppliers, the meat and seafood was extremely fresh. The scallops with lobster bisque and caviar starter oozed with flavour. Another remarkable dish was the steak tartare on fried brioche – the perfect balance of textures. The main dishes lived up to the promise of the first course, with the garlic butter lobster serving as a perfect reminder that a well-made classic dish can’t be beaten.

Italian restaurant La Vista is definitely worth a visit. Enjoy delicious food and sip cocktails while taking in the mesmerising views over the water. If you’re looking for something more casual, The Tavern is another dining spot that has all the comfort of a classic pub with an added touch of elegance. The resort also houses the Great Scot’s Bar. With over 250 whiskies to choose from, it’s the perfect place for a relaxing nightcap.

Things to do

Speedboating on the Loch can be a great adrenaline-thumping experience to sign up for (Image credit: Cameron House)

If you’re worried the stunning landscape, delicious food and cosy rooms may not be enough to entertain you during your stay, fear not. While a lot of guests plan a visit to Cameron House solely for an indulgent, golf-filled weekend, there are plenty of other activities to keep you occupied.

Depending on how adventurous you feel, you can opt to go clay-pigeon shooting, jet-skiing or rent a bike to explore the grounds. For kids, how about junior golfing or pony trekking?

Speed-boating on the loch can be a great adrenaline-boosting experience to sign up for. And couples should definitely consider the Champagne loch cruise as a relaxing, romance-filled venture.

The verdict

(Image credit: Cameron House)

For anybody planning a holiday to Scotland, this resort is a must-visit. As well as its stunning surroundings, it has amazing food, great hospitality and a long list of activities for guests of all ages.

Deeya Sonalkar was a guest of the Cameron House Resort & Spa, cameronhouse.co.uk