There is no shortage of ultra-luxury hotels in London and, with more on the way, competition at the top level is fierce. For the luxury traveller, this is hospitality heaven: heavyweights constantly striving to improve in a bid to stay relevant means more services and better experiences just keep coming, albeit at ever-rising prices.

For the brands, life is more difficult. Staying ahead is a difficult game, especially when the rest are so good at what they do. The Peninsula has almost a century of experience at the top of the Hong Kong hospitality pyramid, another notoriously difficult market in which to stand out, and it’s using all of that savvy to remain among London’s best hotels.

Why stay here?

Rooms at The Peninsula are exceptionally spacious (Image credit: The Peninsula)

The location has been perfectly chosen. Many rooms have views across Hyde Park Corner, and Knightsbridge, Hyde Park itself, Belgravia, and Mayfair are all just a few steps away. Tourists can walk to the highlights if they so wish; more seasoned London visitors will be more likely to appreciate the proximity to shopping, restaurants, and bars.

The Week Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives. SUBSCRIBE & SAVE Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox. From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox. Sign up

If your desired destination is within two miles of the hotel, a stand-out perk is the house car service – my fiancée is still talking about having been whisked off to the nearest Elizabeth Line station in a brand-new Bentley. A dangerously addictive luxury.

There is also plenty to keep you on-site. Rooms are exceptionally spacious, with enormous beds perfect for a lazy evening watching Netflix. With a little notice, guests can take advantage of Peninsula Time, the brand’s signature flexible check-in/check-out system which gives you all the advantages of the hotel until you’re actually ready (or forced by your schedule) to leave. As well as the in-room comforts this means added use of the spa and pool facilities, which are among the biggest in the capital.

Exclusive to Peninsula London’s spa are treatments by Ricari Studios. This cutting-edge system employs a hybrid of technology and traditional lymphatic massages to stimulate blood flow and cell regeneration, particularly useful after long flights. Arriving at the treatment room, I was a little bemused by the sight of the machinery and protective stocking I was instructed to wear, but the treatment itself really did what it promised, leaving me feeling energised and refreshed.

Eating and drinking

The dramatic panorama over London from the Brooklands Bar terrace (Image credit: The Peninsula)

Breakfast is served in the sprawling lobby. A combination of continental and cooked is offered, as well as a Cantonese breakfast option which was given rave reviews by my Taiwanese partner.

Sign up for Today's Best Articles in your inbox A free daily email with the biggest news stories of the day – and the best features from TheWeek.com Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Throughout the day this space serves as a drop-in area for snacks and light bites, with a pianist adding atmosphere from the late afternoon. Around the corner Canton Blue serves elevated dim sum and Cantonese cuisine while Little Blue does a fine array of quick noodles, but the crowning glory of Peninsula London’s dining is, fittingly, on the roof.

The dramatic panorama over London from the Brooklands Bar terrace is the perfect backdrop for some seriously good cocktails. The drinks themselves are delicious; creative takes on classics and some intriguing signatures blending dark fruits with dark spirits. It’s a good idea to arrive early for two reasons: you have a better chance at securing front-row seats for the view, and it’ll bring you to dinner at Brooklands by Claude Bosi that little bit quicker.

The flagship dining experience of this restaurant can last upwards of three hours – time well-spent in the care of the excellent team. An elegant sliver of Cornish squid was a highlight (menus will naturally evolve with the seasons) but all courses were brilliantly executed. The Concorde model on the ceiling may be the immediate eye-catcher (aviation references are another Peninsula signature) but when the food starts arriving your attention will be completely captured. Well worthy of its two Michelin stars.

Things to do

The tranquil pool is a great spot to relax and unwind (Image credit: The Peninsula)

This is the heart of London so pretty much anything is on your doorstep. Almost on the hotel’s doorstep is Apsley House, home of the first Duke of Wellington, viewings of which can be arranged by the concierge. Alternatively, take the house Rolls-Royce Phantom to the National Gallery for an exclusive and private after-hours tour. Or just stay in; an evening of magnificent dining followed by a good night’s sleep and a day of spa indulgence never hurt anyone. There’s even a fully equipped gym if you feel a little guilty, but we won’t judge you for ignoring it.

The verdict

Guests can expect stand-out service (Image credit: The Peninsula)

Peninsula London faced two major challenges when it opened: competing with some of the best hotels in the world that were already in the city, and living up to a brand which boasted some of the best hotels in the world elsewhere. It succeeds on both counts, and then some. There may be more pretenders to the throne of “London’s Best Hotel” to come in the next few years, and consensus will likely never be reached on which property actually deserves the title, but you’d be hard pressed to find many better than ‘the Pen’.

Nick Hendry was a guest of Peninsula London; rooms from £1,300 including breakfast at peninsula.com