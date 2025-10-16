The Mini-Mayfair package at Mandarin Oriental

It is a truth universally acknowledged that a couple of frazzled parents in possession of two tyrannical toddlers must be in need of a cold glass of fizz once in a while. And so it is that my husband and I head to the Mandarin Oriental in London’s marvellous Mayfair to experience the hotel’s latest family offering. Mini-Mayfair is a bespoke stay designed to immerse families in the heart of London’s vibrant art, fashion and cultural scene.

Why stay here?

The Mandarin Oriental is the perfect place to depart, however briefly, from the reality of modern parenting. There may still be toddler tantrums, but set against the backdrop of this splendidly smart hotel and with a cold glass of champagne in hand, they seem so much more manageable.

The realisation that there is a bedside button to control the blinds and curtains has bought us at least 20 minutes of quiet time, as a blend of suspicion and awe dances across their faces. The hotel also sits right in the heart of Mayfair, which makes it a very convenient jumping-off point for exploring one of London’s most beautiful and treasured neighbourhoods.

It should be stated early on that this is a venture for parents with deep pockets – prices start from an eye-watering £2,790 for two nights. Yet the hotel has gone all out to create something of a children’s paradise, with plush Ben teddy bears, panda dressing gowns, superhero costumes and story books all laid out in our beautiful suite, which caused no end of excitement for the children (and adults) – not forgetting the iconic Mandarin Oriental bath duck.

The interconnecting suites, which are expensively yet tastefully decorated, means separate rooms for parents and children so that you never feel as though you’re all piled on top of one another, and the kitchen and lounge are well-appointed with a range of top-end amenities. It was a shame not to have a bath in either of the marble bathrooms, but the spa more than makes up for it.

Eating and drinking

We headed to the Atrium Restaurant for dinner – modern, chic and open-plan – for a fresh take on Mediterranean dining, elevated with Asian influences, from yellow-tail crudo with ponzu dressing to gochujang-glazed heritage beef ribeye. The food was beautifully served and the attention to detail – even on mini potato croquettes that resembled pretty petits fours – was impressive. The fusion between Asian and Italian worked well, with cacio e pepe stuffed courgette flowers and delicate tuna crudo and scallop tartare, although plates were on the modest side.

Room service offered up the classics – we enjoyed generous and tasty club sandwiches and a sumptuous breakfast of eggs shakshuka and full English. Elsewhere, the rooftop Hanover Bar has incredible views over the capital and serves seasonal and locally inspired cocktails with light bites.

Things to do

The hotel offers two experiences for children. Mini-Maestro offers families a visit to the renowned Cartoon Museum, home to more than 6,000 original cartoons and comics. There is also a create-your-own cartoon book, crayons and a copy of “Little People, Big Dreams: Yayoi Kusama” about the celebrated Japanese artist as part of the offering. Mini-Fashionista, which we thought far too sophisticated for our tiny people, offers a personal shopping appointment at Selfridges, where children can explore the dedicated children’s department and redeem a gift card to spend on toys, clothing, accessories and more.

An illustrated map – “London Block by Block” – is a really nice touch and guides families through Mayfair’s most celebrated fashion landmarks, art galleries, museums and cultural hotspots, including blue plaques and iconic sculptures near the hotel. We caught a bus from Mayfair over to South Kensington’s museum land, which was wonderfully easy and enjoyable.

The hotel has a 25-metre pool – Mayfair’s longest swimming pool – and three hydrotherapy treatments, which were of endless fascination for two toddlers and very relaxing for the adults too. Quite frankly, the whizzy see-through lifts in the hotel were all the excitement our toddlers needed.

The verdict

There's nothing mini about the Mini-Mayfair experience – it is wonderfully grand and luxurious. There were some teething problems – such as the lack of a requested cot in the room for our baby – but the hotel did assure us that these glitches would be ironed out. A few other issues could cause consternation for parents, such as the fabulous decor of our suite, which was beautiful but did comprise glass coffee tables and ornaments with sharp edges – although this wouldn’t cause a problem for older children. The menu in the Atrium didn’t come with any children’s specials, and the tempura fish sent up to the hotel room was delicious but slightly lost on our fish-finger-raised children.

Ultimately, though, this is a stylish hotel that will please exhausted parents and wow mini guests – although caution: a trip as luxurious as this could set them up with unrealistic expectations of family vacations for life.

Felicity was a guest at Mandarin Oriental Mayfair, mandarinoriental.com