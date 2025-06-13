A weekend in Kefalonia: discover the Greek island's turquoise coves and charm

Kefalonia's character and history can be felt in every corner

Myrtos Beach in Kefalonia
Myrtos Beach is one of Kefalonia's most famous spots
(Image credit: Hollie Clemence)
By
published

The largest of the Ionian islands, Kefalonia is a kaleidoscope of colour: pink bougainvillea drapes over pastel-painted houses, thick green firs cover rolling mountains and the coast is bordered by bright blue sea.

It's no wonder Louis de Bernières chose it as the setting for his novel, "Captain Corelli's Mandolin". The island's character and history can be felt in every corner, whether you're exploring the ancient monasteries perched above olive groves or swimming in the turquoise coves of Myrtos Beach.

Hollie Clemence, The Week UK

Hollie Clemence

