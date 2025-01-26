Patmos: an island at the end of the world
Small Greek island has a rich history and ties to the Christian tradition
With its arid mountains, rocky coves and "cobalt-blue" seas, Patmos is "magnificent". It is also among the most "serene" of the Greek islands, said John Gimlette in The Guardian, thanks in part to its extraordinary history.
According to Christian tradition, Saint John wrote the Book of Revelation here, after he was exiled to the island by the Romans in AD95, and in the 11th century, a Byzantine emperor bequeathed the island to monks. Their influence is still felt today. The main town, Chora, has dozens of chapels, but no corner-shops, no airport and little in the way of nightlife.
For many of us visitors, Patmos is the Greece we love, with its "wonky" lanes, "biddable" cats, and hiking paths wreathed in the "lingering" scent of "oleander and herbs". The cave where St John is said to have heard the voice of God now contains a temple dedicated to him. And it is not the island's only impressive holy site. Down on Petra Bay, there's a rock for hermits, "rising up like a five-storey Swiss cheese, complete with cells and cisterns and 11th-century plumbing".
Subscribe to The Week
Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives.
Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters
From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.
From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.
Still more majestic is the fortified Byzantine monastery that towers over Chora, commanding views of the sea in every direction, and of the Turkish coast 15 miles away. Inside, it's a "labyrinth" of tunnels and caverns, and "a repository of the Holy and the Strange", with treasures including the chains of St John, several skulls, a medieval flip-flop, and a jewelled crucifix donated by Catherine the Great.
Despite its ascetic air, Patmos is beloved of the "super rich", whose "fancy" boats gather in Skala (the island's only port) in "a great carnival of nautical bling". There are also upmarket places to stay for those without yachts (I can recommend the Onar Patmos, a sort of "four-star farmhouse" next to a beach), and if you feel like a change, it's easy to visit nearby islands.
Among these are Aspronisi, Arki, and Marathi, where fishermen with "gigantic moustaches" sit mending nets on the quayside "as if the last few centuries hadn't really happened".
Sign up for Today's Best Articles in your inbox
A free daily email with the biggest news stories of the day – and the best features from TheWeek.com
-
Alex James chooses his favourite books
The Week Recommends The Blur bassist shares works by Matt Parker, Mick Herron and others
By The Week UK Published
-
Bank of Dave 2: The Loan Ranger – a 'thin' yet 'heart-warming' sequel
Talking Point The second instalment of a local man setting up a community bank sees Rory Kinnear return
By The Week UK Published
-
Michelangelo, Leonardo, Raphael: 'titans of Western art' reunited in 'standout' show
The Week Recommends Exhibition explores the complex artistic landscape of Florence at the turn of the 16th century
By The Week UK Published
-
Kyoto: 'total thrill ride' explores pivotal climate change conference
The Week Recommends Play centres on 'cut-throat diplomacy' surrounding the United Nations
By The Week UK Published
-
Back in Action: Cameron Diaz and Jamie Foxx star in 'highly processed' action film
Talking Point While the 'twist' is predictable, the performances are 'fizzily watchable'
By The Week UK Published
-
A Short History of British Architecture: Simon Jenkins' book 'gallops along'
The Week Recommends Simon Jenkins makes history come to life while describing his own interactions with architecture
By The Week UK Published
-
6 charming homes for the whimsical
Feature Featuring a 1924 factory-turned-loft in San Francisco and a home with custom murals in Yucca Valley
By The Week Staff Published
-
Stacy Horn's 6 favorite works that explore the spectrum of evil
Feature The author recommends works by Kazuo Ishiguro, Anthony Doerr, and more
By The Week US Published