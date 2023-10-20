Nobu Hotel Santorini review: stunning food, views and hikes

With its blue-domed churches and white-painted Cycladic architecture, Santorini is pretty much the picture-perfect Greek island. Add in some stunning sunsets and colourful beaches, then it's easy to see why this volcanic destination's popularity has become as hot as the springs that are found within the caldera.

Despite the postcard aesthetic, what the guide books and travel vlogs often don't clearly explain is how very, very busy Santorini can get. Even in early October, the streets of Oia – the "sunset spot" – were packed, while the number of passengers getting on and off the ferries at Athinios Port was proof that overtourism is a concern.

But don't let the popularity of Santorini put you off visiting at least once. It's a magical spot that should be on every traveller's bucket list. There's many options for a relaxing Greek island escape here and one such place is Nobu Hotel Santorini , located near the village of Imerovigli on the island's north-east coast.

The hotel is designed in a traditional Cycladic style (Image credit: Nobu Hotels)

Why come here?

The Nobu Hospitality brand – founded by chef Nobu Matsuhisa , actor Robert De Niro and film producer Meir Teper – opened its first restaurant nearly 30 years ago and now has restaurants and hotels across the globe, including Portman Square and Shoreditch in London. Its Santorini outpost opened its doors in June 2022, making it the first Nobu hotel and signature restaurant in Greece.

Designed in the traditional Cycladic style, but with minimalistic modern touches, this five-star is a fusion of Greek and Japanese tastes – and not just in the kitchen. It makes great use of the outdoor "courtyard" space, where you will find the reception desk and restaurant situated either side of a stunning pool area, which boasts far-reaching views of the island, caldera and the shimmering Aegean Sea. Honestly, everyone raves about Santorini's sunset views from Oia, but the views from the hotel are equally mesmerising – and you don't have the crowds.

Guests should note that this is a seasonal hotel, which closes at the end of October and reopens in April, as it can get quite windy and chilly on top of these cliffs...

There are just 25 suites and villas at the Nobu (Image credit: Nobu Hotels)

The accommodation

Accommodation options range from the first-floor Aozora suites to the two-level villas featuring private gardens and swimming pools. We stayed in one of the ground-floor Zen suites which had an ultra-comfy king-sized bed, a "cave" rain shower, and a private outdoor plunge pool which was the perfect relaxer after a long day on the walking trails. More on that later…

The restaurant offers Japanese cuisine and great views (Image credit: Nobu Hotels)

Eating and drinking

Nobu's restaurants have become a firm favourite for A-listers and foodies alike since first opening in Tribeca, New York, in 1994. Like the others worldwide, the Santorini restaurant offers high-end Japanese cuisine with a range of sushi, nigiri and cold dishes, such as yellowtail jalapeno, while the hot dish list includes the famed black cod miso. Nobu's signature dish, which is definitely worth the hype, also features on the restaurant's omakase tasting menu. At €160 (£140/$170) per person the omakase menu may not come cheap, but the range of flavours and courses makes a trip to the restaurant as much of an experience as the island's other top attractions.

Black cod miso is a signature dish at Nobu (Image credit: Mike Starling/The Week)

The hotel's breakfast offering, served on the first-floor terrace with those views, has some international classics, including the Nobu-style full English, and some "favourites" like scrambled egg donburi and shiro tamago.

Arriving in Oia after walking on the trail from the hotel (Image credit: Mike Starling/The Week)

Things to do

Guests may have the choice of indulging in world-class cuisine or just relaxing by the pool, but it's definitely worth getting out and about to see Santorini's villages and towns. And the best way to do this is on foot as the Nobu is, literally, just steps from the ancient walking trail connecting the capital Fira and Oia .

There's around 300 steps down to Ammoudi Bay (Image credit: Mike Starling/The Week)

Tackling the hike towards Oia, which took around two hours, the route was fairly challenging in parts, but the scenic views and picture opps from the top of the cliffs were worth it. Should you wish to extend your trek after arriving in Oia, we suggest heading to Ammoudi Bay where there's a beautiful swimming spot not far from the marina's seafood restaurants. Word of warning though, there's almost 300 steps down to the bay, which means there's almost 300 steps back up. Remember that relaxing private plunge pool at the hotel? That's the reward.

The stunning sunset views from the Nobu pool (Image credit: Nobu Hotels)

The verdict

For some, this "destination hotel" may be a bit off the beaten track from Oia or Fira, but for us, this was a USP. A quiet spot on a very busy island, it still boasts the reasons why people come to Santorini: the hospitality, the food and, of course, those views – especially at sunset. Being located on the Oia-Fira hiking path is an added bonus and an activity that is definitely worth doing while staying here.

Mike Starling was a guest of Nobu Hotel Santorini. Rooms start from €495 (£432/$524) per night in low season, and from €1,000 (£873/$1,058) in high season. The hotel will close for the season on 28 October 2023 and reopen on 24 April 2024. 84700 Imerovigli, Greece; santorini.nobuhotels.com

