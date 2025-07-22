South Korea highlights: ancient history meets modern culture

From the bright lights of Seoul to Busan's beaches and the 'living museum' of Gyeongju, this tour offers a taste of a unique heritage

Seoul is a particular highlight, offering visitors rich cultural experiences
South Koreans are so proud of their culture that they celebrate all South Korean-specific elements with a 'K' in front of the word, from the fun-loving tunes of K-pop, to the gripping K-dramas, to the coveted and often cutely packaged K-beauty products. What better way to experience this unique culture than in the country itself?

The tour offered by G-Adventures provides experiences and sights that capture all that – and more.

