South Korea highlights: ancient history meets modern culture
From the bright lights of Seoul to Busan's beaches and the 'living museum' of Gyeongju, this tour offers a taste of a unique heritage
South Koreans are so proud of their culture that they celebrate all South Korean-specific elements with a 'K' in front of the word, from the fun-loving tunes of K-pop, to the gripping K-dramas, to the coveted and often cutely packaged K-beauty products. What better way to experience this unique culture than in the country itself?
The tour offered by G-Adventures provides experiences and sights that capture all that – and more.
Where to stay
Staying at a Buddhist temple is a unique experience, and a way to gain insight into the 1,700-year-old traditions of Korean Buddhism. Golgulsa Temple can be found within the majestic Hamwolsan mountain range, outside of the historic city of Gyeongju. You can book for any number of nights but I found one night was enough to gain an overview.
After leaving my bag in the modest accommodation (mattress on the floor, pillow and clean sheets), we were invited to watch some demonstrations of seonmudo: a form of moving meditation mixed with martial arts, which was followed by a class to have a go ourselves. The meals are vegan, simple and delicious, and there are opportunities to converse with the monks walking around the property, as well as to participate in sitting and walking meditations, Buddhist chanting, and to practise the 108 prostrations.
Seoul
Seoul is one of those cities that is incredible to explore on foot, meandering through streets lined with shops selling coveted Korean beauty products, dog and cat outfits, and imaginative snacks with unusual flavours.
You also pass a plethora of street-food vendors, so it’s ideal when you’re hungry to get a bite to eat on the fly. They lure in punters with everything from fresh fruit-wrapped mochi to ice-cream cubes covered with marshmallows and set alight, creating a crème brûlée-style crispy outer layer. There are also juicy prawns on skewers and, of course, the world-famous Korean fried chicken.
If you want to buy some traditional food products or fabrics to take home, then Gwangjang Market is a great place to go. Insadong Alley is also rich in boutique shops selling local tea, crafts and paintings – perfect for gift buying.
Cheong Wa Dae, aka the Blue House (formerly the executive office and residence of the president of South Korea), is a nice public park to walk through, while the former royal Gyeongbokgung Palace (a popular selfie spot) is worth seeing through your own eyes, too. To get to grips with the history, the National Folklore Museum showcases life in Korea throughout the ages, while Bukchon Hanok Village has 900 traditional houses dating back to the Joseon dynasty, some of which are residential even today.
For the all-important modern context, the division between North and South Korea, the DMZ (Demilitarised Zone) is a must-see, and the War Memorial of Korea gives a lot of accessible information.
Gyeongju
The coastal city, historically known as Seorabeol, is brimming with historical buildings. The traditional folk village of Yangdong harks back to the Joseon period, the last imperial dynasty, and is a joy to walk around – and photograph. After a walk through well-cared-for gardens, you can reach the Cheomseongdae astronomical observatory: the oldest such observatory still in use in Asia.
Another interesting site is the Royal Tombs – unassuming mounds of grass from the outside, but filled with fascinating artefacts. The beautiful Bulguksa Temple, built during the 15th year of King Beopheung's reign (514-540) to wish for peace and prosperity for all, showcases Buddhist culture from the Silla kingdom. It houses seven national treasures and was designated a World Heritage Site by Unesco in 1995.
Busan
The large port city – and the second most populous, after Seoul – is known for its beaches and buzzing nightlife.
Head to the Jagalchi fish market to see daily shopping life for locals, then visit the Haedong Yonggungsa Temple along the coast. For cute, colourful gifts and keepsakes, a visit to Gamcheon Culture Village is recommended – I bought nearly all my presents there, and particularly enjoyed the fact that the artisans themselves sell the items.
A visit to Spa Land isn't included in the G-Adventures tour, but I couldn't not go to Busan without experiencing a jjimjilbang: a traditional Korean spa – essentially a wellness-lover's dream. After you don your head towel folded in the yang mori way – looking much like a lambs' head – you are free to roam around the various experience rooms, from the sauna to the ice room.
A visit to the beautiful white sandy Haeundae Beach is a must, as is a paddle in the water. You can also head out to Dongbaekseom Island and see the iconic glass Nurimaru Apec House, built to host the 2005 Apec summit meeting. Yongdusan Park makes for a lovely walk, and one of the highlights is a statue of Yin Sun-sin, Korea's 16th-century naval hero.
Yasemen Kaner-White was a guest of G-Adventures on their 'Best of South Korea' tour, which includes the above eight-day itinerary, accommodation and some meals. Prices start at £1,679.
A free daily email with the biggest news stories of the day – and the best features from TheWeek.com
