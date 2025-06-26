How military service works for K-pop idols

All seven members of K-pop sensation BTS have now completed mandatory national service

Photo collage of Suga wearing a South Korean army cap. In the background, there is a photo of marching soldiers&#039; feet, and feet of dancing members of the boyband.
Suga, pictured in the collage, is the last member of BTS to complete his compulsory national service
Suga, a member of the K-pop giants BTS, has been discharged from South Korea's mandatory national service, as the last of the seven boyband members to finish their military duties.

This is nothing less than a "momentous occasion" for the group's zealous fans, said The Independent, marking the end of a two-and-a-half-year break in the band's career, and now that all BTS members have completed their service, they plan to reunite by the end of the year.

