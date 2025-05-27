Bomee Ki's Kugelhopf madeleines recipe

Fluffy, sweet sponge cakes with a zesty, rum twist

Kugelhopf Madeleine
Warm, sugar-dusted sponge treats, infused with citrus flavours
(Image credit: Sollip)
By
published

This recipe by Bomee Ki, chef and co-owner at Sollip, combines a French cake classic with the flavours of Kugelhopf, a festive German Bundt cake. Golden and fluffy, each sponge is enriched with the warm flavours of rum and citrus. Brushed with fruit liqueur and rolled in sugar, these treats best enjoyed warm.

You'll need a madeleine mould, a piping bag, and the time to soak the fruits overnight.



Rebekah Evans, The Week UK

Rebekah Evans joined The Week as newsletter editor in 2023 and has written on subjects ranging from Ukraine and Afghanistan to fast fashion and "brotox". She started her career at Reach plc, where she cut her teeth on news, before pivoting into personal finance at the height of the pandemic and cost-of-living crisis. Social affairs is another of her passions, and she has interviewed people from across the world and from all walks of life. Rebekah completed an NCTJ with the Press Association and has written for publications including The Guardian, The Week magazine, the Press Association and local newspapers.

