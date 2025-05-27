Bomee Ki's Kugelhopf madeleines recipe

This recipe by Bomee Ki, chef and co-owner at Sollip, combines a French cake classic with the flavours of Kugelhopf, a festive German Bundt cake. Golden and fluffy, each sponge is enriched with the warm flavours of rum and citrus. Brushed with fruit liqueur and rolled in sugar, these treats best enjoyed warm.

You'll need a madeleine mould, a piping bag, and the time to soak the fruits overnight.



Ingredients (serves 4-6)

For the fruit preparation

1 vanilla pod

60g gold rum

10g orange liqueur

150g golden raisins

zest of 1 lemon

30g candied orange peel

30g candied lemon peel

For the madeleines

90g butter

2 large eggs

15g honey

85g caster sugar

a pinch of salt

90g white bread flour

1 tsp baking powder

granulated sugar, to serve



Method

First, prepare the fruits. Split open the vanilla pod and scrape out the seeds. Put the rum and the orange liqueur in a bowl and add the vanilla pod and seeds, raisins and lemon zest. Leave to soak overnight.

Chop the candied orange and lemon peel. Add them to the bowl.

Preheat the oven to 180C/160C fan/Gas Mark 4.

To make the madeleines, melt the butter in a pan over a medium heat until it reaches 75C and turns a light golden brown.

In a bowl, whisk the eggs. Then add the honey, the sugar and the salt, combining well. Sift in the bread flour and baking powder.

Pour in the melted butter and mix until fully incorporated.

Drain the fruits and put the liquid to one side. Fold most of the fruit into the batter, but keep 50g for sprinkling on top before baking.

Rest the batter for 1 hour, ideally in the fridge.

Lightly butter and flour the madeleine moulds.

Pipe batter into each madeleine mould until about three-quarters full. Use the 50g reserved soaked fruit to place a little fruit on top of the batter in each mould.

Bake in the oven for 8 minutes, until golden brown.

Remove from the moulds, brush all over with the reserved fruit liquid, roll in granulated sugar and serve warm.

