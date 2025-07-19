Kartoffelsalat (potato salad) recipe
German dish is fresh, creamy and an ideal summer meal
This potato salad makes a perfect side dish for a light meal on a summer's day, said Trine Hahnemann. It is best enjoyed with some grilled fish, or perhaps some slices of smoked salmon.
Ingredients (serves four)
For the salad:
- 600g new (baby) potatoes
- 3-4 tbsp olive oil
- 1 fennel bulb
- 2 spring onions
- 200g cooked peas, cooled
- 100g parsley
- finely chopped sea salt and freshly ground black pepper
For the vinaigrette:
- 1 tbsp white-wine vinegar
- 2 tbsp Dijon mustard
- 1 tbsp honey
- 3 tbsp extra-virgin olive oil
Method
- Preheat the oven to 200°C fan.
- Cut the potatoes into wedges, place on a baking sheet and mix with the oil and some salt and pepper. Bake for 30 minutes, tossing them now and again, then leave to cool.
- Slice the fennel very thinly and cut the spring onions into 5mm slices on an angle.
- For the vinaigrette, whisk together the vinegar, mustard, honey and some salt and pepper, then whisk in the olive oil in a steady stream until the vinaigrette is thickened. Taste for seasoning and adjust if needed.
- Pour over the potatoes and mix gently, then place the potatoes on a serving dish and sprinkle evenly with the fennel, spring onions, peas and parsley before serving.
Taken from "Eat Copenhagen" by Trine Hahnemann.
