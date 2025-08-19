Voting Rights Act: Dying a slow death
60 years after it was signed into law, the Voting Rights Act is being gutted by Republicans and the Supreme Court
The 1965 Voting Rights Act, which turned 60 on Aug. 6, is "being attacked from every angle," said Ari Berman in Mother Jones. The biggest assault is coming from the Supreme Court under Chief Justice John Roberts, who "worked strenuously to weaken the law" as a young lawyer in the Reagan administration and has been at war with it ever since. The VRA successfully stopped Southern states from using poll taxes, literacy tests, and other discriminatory tactics to block Black people from voting. But the high court gutted "the heart of the VRA" in 2013, when it ruled that "states with a long history of discrimination no longer needed" federal approval to change their voting laws. A few years later, a Roberts-led majority found that federal courts had no authority to stop states' partisan gerrymandering. Now Texas' GOP-controlled legislature is pursuing a racist effort to eliminate House districts in which people of color are in the majority. Together, Republicans and the Supreme Court are conspiring to "all but destroy the remaining protections of the law."
It may soon get worse, said Stephen L. Carter in Bloomberg. Historically, individual plaintiffs have sued under the VRA to overturn discriminatory local voting laws. But an appeals court ruled this year that only the Justice Department can bring such lawsuits. That decision is on hold while the Supreme Court weighs it, but if the conservative majority upholds it, the protection of voting rights would "rest upon the accident of who holds power" in Washington. Those now in power are openly hostile to voting rights, said Allegra Lawrence-Hardy and Joyce White Vance in Slate. President Trump's Justice Department has gutted its Voting Rights Section and threatened to prosecute local election officials for failing to stop "fraud." Meanwhile, congressional Republican lawmakers hope to pass the SAVE Act, which would require proof of citizenship when registering to vote, such as passports and driver's licenses, which many low-income people lack.
The VRA transformed the U.S. into a "republic built on multiracial pluralism," said Jamelle Bouie in The New York Times. "The law demolished the architecture of Jim Crow disenfranchisement" and cleared a path for "millions of Black Americans living in the South" to vote and have a voice in their country's present and future. With the help of the Supreme Court, "it's this America that Donald Trump and his movement hope to condemn to the ash heap of history."
Subscribe to The Week
Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives.
Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters
From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.
From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.
A free daily email with the biggest news stories of the day – and the best features from TheWeek.com
-
The red state push to join the DC occupation
IN THE SPOTLIGHT Republican governors are increasingly eager to volunteer their state's National Guard troops for Trump's ostensibly anti-crime siege of the nation's capital
-
Texas declares end to measles outbreak
Speed Read The vaccine-preventable disease is still spreading in neighboring states, Mexico and Canada
-
Trump taps Missouri AG to help lead FBI
Speed Read Missouri Attorney General Andrew Bailey has been appointed FBI co-deputy director, alongside Dan Bongino
-
Health: Will medical science survive RFK Jr.?
Feature Robert F. Kennedy Jr. scrapped $500 million in mRNA vaccine research contracts
-
Trump extends power with D.C. police takeover
Feature Donald Trump deploys 500 law enforcement officers and 800 National Guard members to fight crime in Washington, D.C.
-
Trump and Modi: the end of a beautiful friendship?
In the Spotlight Harsh US tariffs designed to wrest concessions from Delhi have been condemned as 'a new form of imperialism'
-
Israel: Losing the American public
Feature A recent poll finds American support for Israel's military action in Gaza has fallen from 50% to 32%
-
Unmaking Americans: Trump aims to revoke citizenship
Feature Trump is threatening to revoke the citizenship of foreign-born Americans. Could he do that?
-
EPA: A bonfire of climate change regulations
Feature The Environmental Protection Agency wants to roll back its 'endangerment finding,' a ruling that lets the agency regulate carbon emissions
-
Trump: Redesigning the White House
Feature Donald Trump unveiled a $200 million plan to build a White House ballroom
-
Texas gerrymander battle spreads to other states
Feature If Texas adopts its new electoral map, blue states plan to retaliate with Democrat-favored districts