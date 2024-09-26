Trump is already claiming election fraud

Officials are 'rattled' by threats of prosecution ahead of the 2024 election

Former US President and Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump arrives to speak at a campaign rally in Uniondale, New York, on September 18, 2024
Republicans have "filed more than 100 lawsuits" challenging election procedures so far
(Image credit: David Dee Delgado / AFP / Getty Images)
Joel Mathis, The Week US
By
published

Only a few early votes have been cast in the 2024 presidential election, but Donald Trump — as in past elections — is making claims that the process is rigged against him.

Trump is "escalating calls" to investigate election officials he says are "corrupt," said The New York Times. "WHEN I WIN, those people that CHEATED will be prosecuted," he said in a social media post. But "election fraud is rare," the Times noted. Despite this, Trump's claims have "rattled" officials who worry they could be put in the legal cross-hairs for "conducting a fair election."



Joel Mathis, The Week US

Joel Mathis is a writer with 30 years of newspaper and online journalism experience. His work also regularly appears in National Geographic and The Kansas City Star. His awards include best online commentary at the Online News Association and (twice) at the City and Regional Magazine Association. 

