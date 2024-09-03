Why are Democrats suing the Georgia election board?

Worries about 'chaos on Election Day'

Illustration of a peach wearing a MAGA baseball cap in front of a Georgia counties map
(Image credit: Illustration by Stephen Kelly / Getty Images)
Joel Mathis, The Week US
By
published

The 2024 presidential election is two months away, but the legal battle has already begun. Democrats are suing Georgia's state election board, saying the panel has passed new GOP-friendly rules that would make it all too easy for bad-faith charges of fraud to disrupt certification of the contest between Kamala Harris and Donald Trump.

Georgia's new procedures could "create chaos on Election Day," said The New York Times. The five-member board in August adopted rules that would let local officials conduct a "reasonable inquiry" into allegations of election fraud — a power that Democrats say is fraught, given some of those local officials "have already sought to delay or refuse certification" of previous elections. Such a delay in 2024, the lawsuit said, could result in "mass disenfranchisement of eligible, registered Georgians."

Joel Mathis is a writer with 30 years of newspaper and online journalism experience. His work also regularly appears in National Geographic and The Kansas City Star. His awards include best online commentary at the Online News Association and (twice) at the City and Regional Magazine Association. 

