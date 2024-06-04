Will abortion decide the 2024 elections?

Abortion access is on the ballot in several states and a focus in the presidential campaign. The question is whether it will boost Democrats as much as they hope.

Will abortion as an issue matter as much as Democrats hope?
Harold Maass, The Week US
The House Majority PAC has started a $100 million fund focused on abortion rights in the party's latest effort to win votes as Republicans hammer issues like the economy and immigration, according to The Wall Street Journal. The PAC, which supports Democrats' push to take back the House, told donors the Reproductive Freedom Accountability Fund would be used for advertising and get-out-the-vote campaigns in swing districts and competitive House races. 

Democrats are betting their advocacy for reproductive rights, which Americans support in polls, will help them erase the GOP's razor-thin majority in the House and help President Joe Biden overcome a polling slump that puts him behind Donald Trump. As president, the Republican challenger bolstered the conservative Supreme Court majority that overturned the abortion-rights protections of Roe v. Wade. Trump, like other Republicans, backs limits on abortion. Could this be the issue that decides which party fares better in November?



Harold Maass, The Week US

Harold Maass is a contributing editor at The Week. He has been writing for The Week since the 2001 debut of the U.S. print edition and served as editor of TheWeek.com when it launched in 2008. Harold started his career as a newspaper reporter in South Florida and Haiti. He has previously worked for a variety of news outlets, including The Miami Herald, ABC News and Fox News, and for several years wrote a daily roundup of financial news for The Week and Yahoo Finance. 

