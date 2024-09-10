Why is a government shutdown possible before the election?
A fight over immigration, spending and the future of House Speaker Mike Johnson
Stop us if you've heard this before: The federal government could shut down sometime in the next few weeks if Congress can't agree to a new spending bill. It is a familiar scenario that has played out repeatedly in recent years. But the latest iteration of this story has a wrinkle — the shutdown could come right as the presidential campaign heads into the home stretch.
Negotiations are off to a tough start. A spending proposal from House Speaker Mike Johnson has already stumbled, "facing resistance from both parties," said The New York Times. His bill would extend federal funding through next March but would also include a provision "that would require proof of U.S. citizenship to register to vote" — an anti-immigration measure known as the SAVE Act. Hard-line Republicans on Johnson's right oppose the bill because it would continue funding at levels "they believe are too high." Even if passed, though, the bill would be "dead on arrival" in the Democratic-controlled Senate.
Looming over these calculations is Donald Trump. The GOP presidential nominee is "pressuring Republicans" for a shutdown if they do not receive the SAVE Act as part of the spending bill, NBC News said. "I would shut down the government in a heartbeat if they don't get it," he said.
Subscribe to The Week
Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives.
Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters
From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.
From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.
What did the commentators say?
Republicans are threatening a shutdown "unless Congress makes it harder to vote," Ian Millhiser said at Vox. There is no evidence that undocumented migrants vote in "meaningful numbers" in American elections, nor that they have affected election outcomes, in large part because noncitizen voting already is "of course, illegal." But the SAVE Act would place "significant new administrative burdens" on state and local election offices during the two months before the 2024 election. That could cause "chaos" in voting. And the fight over the bill might well create a different kind of chaos whether or not it passes: "The SAVE Act could put the U.S. in danger of a government shutdown."
"Roughly 11 months have passed since former House Speaker Kevin McCarthy's historic ouster in October 2023," Elizabeth Elkind said at Fox News. That removal came immediately after McCarthy negotiated a "clean" funding extension that dropped right-wing GOP demands in order to keep the government operating. Now Johnson, McCarthy's successor, also finds himself caught in the same "fraught political web" that ended McCarthy's career. One complication for the speaker: It is clear some House Republicans are not too concerned with blowback from a shutdown. "The legacy media makes these shutdowns worse than they are," said Rep. Tim Burchett (R-Tenn.).
What next?
"Johnson is vibing better with his members than McCarthy did a year ago," said Politico. And he has one advantage that McCarthy did not. With the election looming — and members of Congress desperate to get back on the campaign trail to keep their seats — "few House Republicans are going to want to be stuck on the Hill much past next week."
It all feels like a "bad case of Groundhog Day," Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer said in remarks quoted by The Hill. Democrats are counting on the threat of voter backlash to push Johnson and his fellow Republicans to meet them in the middle before Election Day. "The image of a shutdown of the government and turmoil in Congress," said Sen. Dick Durbin (D-Ill.), "does not help his party in November." Time is running out: The deadline to approve government funding is Sept. 30.
Sign up for Today's Best Articles in your inbox
A free daily email with the biggest news stories of the day – and the best features from TheWeek.com
Joel Mathis is a writer with 30 years of newspaper and online journalism experience. His work also regularly appears in National Geographic and The Kansas City Star. His awards include best online commentary at the Online News Association and (twice) at the City and Regional Magazine Association.
-
DOJ charges 2 in white nationalist 'Terrorgram' plot
Feds say Dallas Humber and Matthew Allison were plotting assassinations through a terrorist network on Telegram
By Peter Weber, The Week US Published
-
Dozens dead in Vietnam after 'worst typhoon' in 30 years
At least 58 people are dead and hundreds are missing after Typhoon Yagi made landfall
By Rafi Schwartz, The Week US Published
-
Trump ups threatening rhetoric before debate
Tonight marks the first presidential debate between Former President Donald Trump and Vice President Kamala Harris
By Peter Weber, The Week US Published
-
Trump ups threatening rhetoric before debate
Tonight marks the first presidential debate between Former President Donald Trump and Vice President Kamala Harris
By Peter Weber, The Week US Published
-
When families cross the aisle against presidential candidates
In The Spotlight Tim Walz's cousins, Donald Trump's niece and nephew, RFK Jr.'s siblings: When it comes to running for office, blood is not necessarily thicker than water
By Rafi Schwartz, The Week US Published
-
'The Gish Gallop will certainly play a major role'
Instant Opinion Opinion, comment and editorials of the day
By Justin Klawans, The Week US Published
-
Will Kamala Harris give YIMBYs a voice in the White House?
Today's Big Question And can federal officials do anything about local housing rules?
By Joel Mathis, The Week US Published
-
DOJ charges 2 Russians for funding US far-right media
Speed Read Russia is running disinformation campaigns to influence US politics ahead of the 2024 election, officials say
By Rafi Schwartz, The Week US Published
-
Battleground states to watch in the 2024 election
In Depth These seven states could end up deciding who wins the White House this year
By Justin Klawans, The Week US Published
-
'Americans have friends. We just never really see them'
Instant Opinion Opinion, comment and editorials of the day
By Justin Klawans, The Week US Published
-
Is post-election violence inevitable, win or lose?
Today's Big Question As Election Day draws near so does the prospect of a violent response, no matter the eventual outcome
By Rafi Schwartz, The Week US Published