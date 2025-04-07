Chappell Roan and those parenting comments

Gen Z popstar’s claim that parents are unhappy has been widely criticised

Chappell Roan
The 27-year-old said she wasn't aware of 'a single person who is happy and has children, at this age'
(Image credit: Erika Goldring / Getty Images)
By
published

US popstar Chappell Roan has caused a stir with her statement that nobody she knows with children is happy.

The 27-year-old said she wasn't aware of "a single person who is happy and has children, at this age", adding that "all of my friends who have kids are in hell" and she had "not met anyone" who "has light in their eyes who has a child under five, at this age".

Subscribe to The Week

Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives.

SUBSCRIBE & SAVE
https://cdn.mos.cms.futurecdn.net/flexiimages/jacafc5zvs1692883516.jpg

Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

Sign up
Explore More
Chas Newkey-Burden, The Week UK

  Chas Newkey-Burden has been part of The Week Digital team for more than a decade and a journalist for 25 years, starting out on the irreverent football weekly 90 Minutes, before moving to lifestyle magazines Loaded and Attitude. He was a columnist for The Big Issue and landed a world exclusive with David Beckham that became the weekly magazine’s bestselling issue. He now writes regularly for The Guardian, The Telegraph, The Independent, Metro, FourFourTwo and the i new site. He is also the author of a number of non-fiction books. 

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸