Sharenting: does covering children's faces on social media protect them?

Parents who carefully cover their children's faces with emojis when they post photos online may not actually be protecting their privacy, according to experts.

The trend of "popping an emoji" over children's faces started with celebrities such as Gigi Hadid, Meghan Markle and Mark Zuckerberg and has "trickled down to us civilians", wrote Katie Rosseinsky in The Independent.

Cautious or paranoid?

Whether to "post your kids or not to post your kids" is a "very modern" and "contentious parenting issue", said Rosseinsky.

Subscribe to The Week Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives. SUBSCRIBE & SAVE Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox. From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox. Sign up

Some parents "digitally document every stage of their tiny darling's life in near-forensic detail", but there are also "refusenik" parents whose children are "entirely absent" from their social media.

Others take the third option of sharing photos of their offspring but obscuring their features by placing an emoji of a heart or a baby over the faces of the children. If the children were misbehaving in the photo parents sometimes use a demon emoji.

Covering a child's face in this way, or "blurring it", or "tactfully posting photos where the child is turned away from the camera", can help shield the child from "web crawling" – the use of a program or bot that searches websites and categorises the content on them, Dr Joanne Orlando, a digital wellbeing researcher at Western Sydney University, told ABC News.

So although these "emoji-over-face" parents are often accused of being "overly cautious or even paranoid", said Lauryn Higgins on Huffington Post, in a time when every post can become "permanent, searchable and exploitable", perhaps they're being "careful" and "smart"?

Bad news

Well, sorry to be the "bearer of bad news", said Rosseinsky, but covering faces doesn't make pictures as private as you might think. "I need to be brutally honest here," said Lisa Ventura, a cybersecurity specialist and the founder of Cyber Security Unity. "Putting an emoji over a child's face provides virtually no real privacy protection whatsoever."

The issue is that "even with the face obscured, you're still sharing massive amounts of identifiable information" about your child, such as their school uniform, their approximate age, build and location, which all "builds a profile".

Timestamps can reveal your daily routine, like when you take your children to school, said Rosseinsky, so using emojis this way is a "way of performing your concerns about privacy", rather than "doing anything truly meaningful to address them". Ultimately, it might be a "gesture that's more about the parents than the kids".

Staying connected

Some parents refuse to share their children's photos at all. After her daughter was born, The i Paper's Rebecca Reid took "thousands and thousands of pictures", but "did nothing with them", because "abuse images" can be generated using "totally innocent, fully clothed" pictures.

Also, her childhood "isn't mine to reproduce online to entertain people" who I'm only "tier-two friends" with on social media. It's her "real life, and it belongs to her".

But there are still "some upsides to sharing your child's pictures online", Joseph Laino, a psychologist, told Higgins, because social media has made it possible for family and friends to "stay connected over time and distance" in ways that were impossible before the advent of social media.

Thanks to the photos, the "grandparent who lives across the country, the aunt who is overseas" and the "best friend who lives in another state" can "remain an active part of our children's lives".