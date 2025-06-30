The unravelling of 'trolls' paradise' Tattle Life

Unmasking of founder sends shockwaves through toxic gossip forum

"It has become known as one of the nastiest corners of the internet", an online forum that became a "breeding ground for abuse, harassment and threats" aimed at celebrities and influencers from Katie Price to Mrs Hinch, said The Observer.

Tattle Life – founded in 2018 as a platform for "commentary and critiques of people that choose to monetise their personal life as a business" – is a "trolls' paradise", said The Guardian.

