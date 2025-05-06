'Making memories': the scourge of modern parenting?

Meghan Markle has revealed how she's making memories for her children by creating them each a "time capsule". She has created "secret" email accounts for Archie, five, and Lilibet, three, and, "almost every night", she mails them a message.

Her messages could include a photo from that day, a little anecdote or a note of something funny that child said. "I used to have scrapbooks and photo albums but we're past that generation now," the Duchess of Sussex explained on "The Jamie Kern Lima Show" podcast. Archie and Lilibet don't have access to their accounts, so won't see the emails until "maybe when they're 16 or 18", and can look back on them "and go, 'Oh my gosh, she has loved us so much!'"

'Small, everyday moments'

Chas Newkey-Burden, The Week UK

  Chas Newkey-Burden has been part of The Week Digital team for more than a decade and a journalist for 25 years, starting out on the irreverent football weekly 90 Minutes, before moving to lifestyle magazines Loaded and Attitude. He was a columnist for The Big Issue and landed a world exclusive with David Beckham that became the weekly magazine’s bestselling issue. He now writes regularly for The Guardian, The Telegraph, The Independent, Metro, FourFourTwo and the i new site. He is also the author of a number of non-fiction books. 

