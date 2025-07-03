The rise of performative reading
Why Gen Z may only be pretending to read those clever books
Next time you see someone poring over a highbrow novel on the train or posing with a philosophical tome on social media, you shouldn't automatically assume they are reading the book.
"Performative reading" is a trend that's trickled down from the celebrity world to everyday mortals, with some concluding there's more value in being seen to be reading an impressive title than in actually reading it.
Book stylists
It's known as "performative reading" as the 'reader' wants "everyone to know" they read, wrote Alaina Demopoulos in The Guardian. They're signalling they have the "taste and attention span" to "pick up a physical book" rather than "putting in AirPods".
Subscribe to The Week
Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives.
Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters
From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.
From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.
The phenomenon has its roots in 2021, when a "boom" in book clubs led by celebrities along with "BookTok", the section of TikTok dedicated to promoting and discussing commercial fiction, turned favoured books into a "trend-driven accessory", said Sarah Manavis in The New Statesman.
BookTok is "inherently performative", with "trendy books" going viral, but not because of the "quality of the literature" but because it suggests an "increasingly fashionable, pseudo-intellectual aesthetic". And when reading becomes a competition, with "countless users bragging" about having read more than 35 books in a single month, supposedly, quality takes a backseat to "demonstrating yourself to be a voracious 'reader'".
For some members of Gen Z, books have become "a symbol not of intelligence" but of "hotness", said Allegra Handelsman in The Times last summer, an "accessory" to be worn with "a good outfit, wedged in the bottom of a designer bag" or "pretentious tote". Performative reading is everywhere, from "tattooed creatives, smoking cigarettes while staring at Marcus Aurelius's 'Meditations' on a beach in Ibiza", to the single man reading, or "at least appearing to read", feminist literature "in the hope of pretty girls sliding into his DMs".
Finger-wagging
The "commodification of intellect" with books isn't new, said Manavis, "nor is social posturing" through books. But what is new is the "uniquely unapologetic" way social media "rubber-stamps" the idea of books as "an accessory, rather than an art". And there's a danger it could lead to publishers focusing their efforts on books that are "feed-friendly".
But the inconvenient truth is that the virality of literature has led to an uptick in book sales, said Chloe Mac Donnell in The Guardian last year: in 2023, 669 million physical books were sold, the highest overall level ever recorded with Gen Z a big driver of those sales, along with an increase of visits to UK libraries.
One of life's "simplest pleasures" remains "falling into a story" and "tuning the world out", without "worrying about what someone’s going to think of you", said Demopoulos. Enjoy the story. Many people are still doing exactly that, so rather than "finger-wagging" about performative reading, next time you see someone with a book at a bar, coffee shop or the park, maybe leave them alone because "this is not for you", they're just "enjoying the vibes".
A free daily email with the biggest news stories of the day – and the best features from TheWeek.com
Chas Newkey-Burden has been part of The Week Digital team for more than a decade and a journalist for 25 years, starting out on the irreverent football weekly 90 Minutes, before moving to lifestyle magazines Loaded and Attitude. He was a columnist for The Big Issue and landed a world exclusive with David Beckham that became the weekly magazine’s bestselling issue. He now writes regularly for The Guardian, The Telegraph, The Independent, Metro, FourFourTwo and the i new site. He is also the author of a number of non-fiction books.
-
Grenfell: Uncovered – a searing account of an avoidable tragedy
The Week Recommends Netflix's feature-length documentary brings together an array of witnesses whose grief 'bleeds off the screen'
-
Exploring Georgia's southern highlands
The Week Recommends Visit Javakheti, Georgia's 'lake district', and meet the last-remaining 'spirit wrestlers' in the region
-
Delivery drivers face continuing heat danger with Trump's OSHA pick
The Explainer David Keeling is the former head of UPS and also worked at Amazon
-
Thomas Mallon's 6 favorite books from the 80's and early 90's
Feature The author recommends works by James Merrill, Calvin Trillin, and more
-
Sharenting: does covering children's faces on social media protect them?
In The Spotlight Privacy trend has 'trickled down' from celebrity parents but it may not protect your kids
-
The unravelling of 'trolls' paradise' Tattle Life
In the Spotlight Unmasking of founder sends shockwaves through toxic gossip forum
-
Lost Boys: a 'sobering' journey to the heart of the manosphere
The Week Recommends James Bloodworth examines the 'cranks and hucksters' making money through 'masculine discontent'
-
Book reviews: '1861: The Lost Peace' and 'Murderland: Crime and Bloodlust in the Time of Serial Killers'
Feature How America tried to avoid the Civil War and the link between lead pollution and serial killers
-
Book reviews: 'Buckley: The Life and the Revolution That Changed America' and 'How to Be Well: Navigating Our Self-Care Epidemic, One Dubious Cure at a Time'
Feature How William F. Buckley Jr brought charm to conservatism and a deep dive into the wellness craze
-
Andrea Long Chu's 6 favorite books for people who crave new ideas
Feature The book critic recommends works by Rachel Cusk, Sigmund Freud, and more
-
Book reviews: 'Apple in China: The Capture of the World's Greatest Company' and 'Wild Thing: A Life of Paul Gauguin'
Feature The China-Apple alliance and the life of French painter Paul Gauguin