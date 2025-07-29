Book reviews: 'The Mission: The CIA in the 21st Century' by Tim Weiner and 'The Aviator and the Showman: Amelia Earhart, George Putnam, and the Marriage That Made an American Icon' by Laurie Gwen Shapiro

CIA headquarters
"The Mission covers a bumpy stretch that includes the 9/11 attacks, the agency's resort to torture, and the false CIA assessments that justified the disastrous U.S. war in Iraq."
(Image credit: Getty Images)
'The Mission: The CIA in the 21st Century' by Tim Weiner

"Nobody has unlocked more CIA secrets than Tim Weiner," said Kevin Canfield in The Minnesota Star Tribune. The long-time national security correspondent won a National Book Award for 2007's Legacy of Ashes, "a vital text" that dissected the agency's first half-century. Now comes the sequel, "an absorbing portrait of an embattled organization that is facing formidable challenges." Picking up where Ashes left off, The Mission covers a bumpy stretch that includes the 9/11 attacks, the agency's resort to torture, and the false CIA assessments that justified the disastrous U.S. war in Iraq. Weiner's accounts "add fascinating details to what we know about the CIA's role in those events." But he's mindful of the agency's triumphs and details several of those, including its scotching of a Pakistani physicist's rogue efforts to disseminate nuclear weapons technology.

