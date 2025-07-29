Aysegul Savas' 6 favorite books for readers who love immersive settings

The Paris-based Turkish author recommends works by Hiromi Kawakami, Virginia Woolf, and more

Aysegul Savas
Aysegul Savas is the author of Long Distance and The Anthropologists
(Image credit: Courtesy image)
Aysegul Savas' first short-story collection, Long Distance, has just been published, while her acclaimed 2024 novel, The Anthropologists, is now out in paperback. Below, the Paris-based Turkish author recommends six books for readers who enjoy setting.

