The Louvre is giving 'Mona Lisa' her own room

What happened

French President Emanuel Macron Tuesday announced plans for a major renovation of the Louvre in Paris, the world's most-visited art museum, including moving Leonardo da Vinci's "Mona Lisa" to a dedicated room, with a separate ticket, in a new part of the museum.

Who said what

The Louvre's last major refresh, in the 1980s, added I.M. Pei's glass pyramid entrance and prepared the museum to accommodate 4 million visitors a year. Last year, 8.7 million people visited the Louvre, most of them standing in long, noisy lines to catch a brief glimpse of — and likely a selfie with — Mona Lisa's enigmatic smile behind her protective glass.

Macron has been seeking a "new cause with which to assure his legacy" since he lost control of parliament last year, the BBC said, and his "much-praised leadership" in rebuilding Notre Dame Cathedral "appears to have whetted his appetite for a similar grand projet at the Louvre." At the same time, "concerns about overtourism achieved a critical mass" globally last year, The New York Times said, though "efforts to limit visitors in tourist hot spots have had mixed results, at best."

What next?

The remodel, slated for completion in 2031, will also add more restrooms and restaurants and a new entrance, at an estimated cost of about $800 million. Visitors from outside the EU will be charged higher entrance fees next year.