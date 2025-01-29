The Louvre is giving 'Mona Lisa' her own room

The world's most-visited art museum is getting a major renovation

What happened

French President Emanuel Macron Tuesday announced plans for a major renovation of the Louvre in Paris, the world's most-visited art museum, including moving Leonardo da Vinci's "Mona Lisa" to a dedicated room, with a separate ticket, in a new part of the museum.

Peter has worked as a news and culture writer and editor at The Week since the site's launch in 2008. He covers politics, world affairs, religion and cultural currents. His journalism career began as a copy editor at a financial newswire and has included editorial positions at The New York Times Magazine, Facts on File, and Oregon State University.  

