The underground Mona Lisa and the trouble with tourists

Visitors to the Louvre have dubbed the crowded experience 'torture' as famous landmarks suffer from overtourism

The 'Mona Lisa' at the Louvre Museum in Paris
As many as 25,000 people a day visit the 'Mona Lisa' at the Louvre in Paris and are allowed only 30 seconds to see it
(Image credit: Francois Le Diascorn / Gamma-Rapho via Getty Images)
By Chas Newkey-Burden, The Week UK
published

Famous attractions are having to grapple with the problems of overtourism as people return to travelling in the aftermath of the Covid pandemic.

After Venice introduced an entry fee for day-trippers, the world's most famous artwork may be moved to a new underground room at the Louvre in Paris. And a town in Japan is planning to blot out Mount Fuji.

Subscribe to The Week

Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives.

SUBSCRIBE & SAVE
https://cdn.mos.cms.futurecdn.net/flexiimages/jacafc5zvs1692883516.jpg

Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

Sign up
Explore More
Paris Japan Tourism Venice Why Everyone's Talking About
To continue reading this article...
Continue reading this article and get limited website access each month.
Get unlimited website access, exclusive newsletters plus much more.
Cancel or pause at any time.
Already a subscriber to The Week?
Not sure which email you used for your subscription? Contact us
Chas Newkey-Burden, The Week UK

  Chas Newkey-Burden has been part of The Week Digital team for more than a decade and a journalist for 25 years, starting out on the irreverent football weekly 90 Minutes, before moving to lifestyle magazines Loaded and Attitude. He was a columnist for The Big Issue and landed a world exclusive with David Beckham that became the weekly magazine’s bestselling issue. He now writes regularly for The Guardian, The Telegraph, The Independent, Metro, FourFourTwo and the i new site. He is also the author of a number of non-fiction books. 

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸